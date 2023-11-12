Soludo Can’t Be Distracted By Opposition, Says Nwoye

In the last two weeks, the shadowy campaign organisation that saw to the victory of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State known as Soludo Support Group (SSG) has been on war path, thereby creating a divide within the polity. The founding National Coordinator and Chief of Protocol to the governor, Chinedu Nwoye, speaks with OKEY MADUFORO on the issues in contention and the second term ambition of his boss

You were at Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government area to see the members of Soludo Support Group. How did it go?

It was a well-attended function. As you can see, the essence of that meeting is to con- tinue to keep in touch with our members. Already we have commenced the updating and revalidation of our membership which is under the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Dr Alex Obiogbolu and the aim is to cross the T and dot the I beforehand. Similarly, visits would be taking place in all the local government areas to continue to be in touch with our people and the members.

For those who have gone to town with the impression that the administration of Gov Charles Soludo has forgotten us it is not true. All that we are doing is to inject fresh blood into the system and throw our doors open to intending members and also to identify those who are still our members. A lot of people in Anambra State have benefited in one way or the other from what the governor is doing in terms of employment, provision of road infrastructure among others, because politics and governance are about the people.

What exactly is going on in the campaign organization?

Well, I can call it industrial noise and in organizations of this nature there is bound to be some issues stemming from some people who seem to be disgruntled about whatever they feel. However, the situation is under control and we are on top of the moment. After the governorship election in Anambra State, I was appointed the Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Protocol to the governor and someone else has to take charge of the organisation.

It was Arinzechukwu Awogu that was to take charge along with others and all of a sudden, the entire thing changed and we never knew that he had other plans along with his cohorts and we had to stop them before it gets out of hand and they were suspended before things gets out of hand.

But they are complaining that most of them didn’t get any appointment except you and that you have abandoned your people?

We are not the only campaign group that worked for Governor Charles Soludo’s victory. His Excellency had a lot of young men and women in his government and it is not true that I am the only one. According to the governor you must come to the table with something to do for the state and not just mere appointments and some of our members got appointments.

So, the claim that the governor abandoned those that worked for him doesn’t hold water at all. We equally discovered a plot by those people to scuttle the second term ambition of the governor and they have been working with certain elements in that plot. So where is the loyalty?

Was that why you issued a disclaimer about them?

Yes, we had to act now before something funny happens. The general public especially other members of SSG should be mindful of the said three characters who are going around using SSG to deceive unsuspecting citizens that they are working for the governor whereas in truth they are not working for him but seriously plotting his downfall through anti-SSG activities. The three former members who are working against Governor Soludo’s administration are one Chidi Okoye Ogazi, Charles Ebulue and Arinzechukwu Awogu.

The trio mentioned above have drawn a battle line with the governor. This was because the governor didn’t remember them with political appointments and other largesse, they will deal with him ruthlessly in the next governorship election. The disclaimer was necessary so as to tell the people that Chidi Okoye Ogazi, Charles Ebulue and Arinzechukwu Awogu are not working for the governor but …, stressing that Soludo Support Group is about grassroots mobilisation. One of the three members, Charles Ebulue, during the House of Assembly and Federal House of Representatives Elections in the state, came out openly and worked against the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), saying that the reasons for his anti-APGA activities were because Soludo did not give him appointment.

This is to present the facts and also to save the vulnerable and people that maybe ignorant of the fact that Chidi Okoye Ogazi from Enugwu-Agidi, Charles Ebulue from Osumenyi and Arinzechukwu Awogu from Ogbaru, are deceiving people that they are Soludo Support Group members. They were members but having checked their activities in the past two years, I discovered that they are clandestinely working against Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo. The disclaimer was necessary because it is time to call a spade a spade and no one should deal with the three musketeers as SSG members anywhere in the world because they are not supporting Soludo instead, they are anti-Soludo’s government.

There was a meeting in Awka where the other faction announced that you have been expelled from SSG?

First of all, there are no factions in the Solu- do Support Group. We are one family and we had to send Jonas out of the boat before they rocked the boat for us. I saw pictures of those that attended the so-called meeting and it is clear that they are not members of the Soludo Support Group and those people that convened the meeting have been expelled from the group long before now because they are against the reelection of Governor Charles Soludo. Where are our uniforms that we wear to meetings?

You see none of them had our uniforms on and what they are doing is an attempt to fool members of the public and I had earlier made it clear in my initial statement that they worked against APGA in the last general election and their actions are tantamount to mutiny. These are people that went about extorting money from politicians claiming to be representing the support group and unsuspecting members of the public have been swindled and ripped off and this is not what we do in the support group.

When you look at our bye laws you would discover that the so-called kangaroo meeting was not properly convened and that shows that they have no locus to suspend or expel anyone. The public has been urged to discountenance the so-called expulsion because it doesn’t hold water and cannot stand at all and those masquerading as leaders of the group remain expelled indefinitely.

Don’t you think it is too early for one to begin to talk about Soludo’s second term ambition?

We have not started. The only thing here is that the good work that the governor is doing has given that tonic for people to start talking about second term ambition. The governor is more concerned about good governance to the people through what he is doing and we see that as a mere distraction. At the appointed time we shall talk about that but for what reason some people who are being sponsored to start early to scuttle the second term ambition and what they are doing is to find a way to distract him so that he will not do anything for the people of Anambra state.

So, when the time comes, they would use it as a weapon to fight him and accuse him of non-performance. But the governor is not interested in that and he has his eyes on the ball and by this time next year you will see great changes in Anambra state such that the opposition would have nothing in their armoury to challenge him.