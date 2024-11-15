Soludo Calls For Investment, Economic Growth In Anambra

Share

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on Thursday declared that his administration is set to turn the state from a departure lounge into an investment destination hub.

Soludo stated this while speaking at the Anambra Investment Summit 2024 held at the International Convention Centre, Awka, the state capital.

According to the Governor, Anambra is more than ready for investment, through strategic partnerships with critical stakeholders.

With the theme, “Changing gears: Accelerating Anambra’s economic transformation,” Soludo called on investors to partner with the state to create prosperity for themselves and prosperity for the people of Anambra.

The governor said it was not by mistake that Anambra was rated as the number one state in Southern Nigeria in the ease of doing business, adding that his administration had invested in bankable projects.

However, the governor assured investors of a seamless process, adding that anyone who wants to invest in Anambra will be given an irrevocable letter and speedy certificate of occupancy issued within three days without going through bureaucratic bottlenecks.

