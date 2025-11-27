Soludo Brings Succour To Anambra Schools

Anambra Mission Schools before Nigeria civil war

The colonial masters had come to Africa with the bible as missionaries but had at the back of their minds the agenda of economic conquest. To deepen their conquest, they introduced Western education, which gave rise to the establishment of Mission Schools and those schools became the yardstick to measure the intelligent quotient of the pupils and students of the colonized era and beyond and even to this modern time.

Truth be told, the Mission Schools played very pivotal roles in the molding and tutelage of past and present day Nigerian leaders hence placing them on that Olympian height. The outbreak of the Nigeria civil war apparently threw the spanners into the good virtues of this Mission Schools as it where, and provided the platform for the then government of the Eastern states to takeover those schools.

The same takeover was replicated in other parts of the country years after. Those Mission Schools were noted and adjudged for the high standards, administrative and management structures as well as educational and reformative standards and skills that were prevalent in them.

However, as of the time of takeover of some of these Mis- sion Schools, quite a number of them still had clerics managing the schools as principals and headmasters as well as teachers in a bid to ensure that the high standards and educational quality that were in vogue then were maintained and even surpassed.

Clamour for return

Across the country generally, there was clamour at some points for the Mission Schools to be returned back to their originally owners, with many of the Missions expressed the desire and willingness to take them back and infuse life into them.

Given that most of them have fallen into bad management and standards poorly maintained by the governments who had shown that they lacked the resources and acumen to maintain the high standards of the schools at the time they took them over from the Missions.

… Peter Obi’s intervention

In Anambra State the agitation gained more grounds and tractions during the era of former Governor Peter Obi, who then had lamented the poor state schools in the State and poor performance of the students. With a clear vision and determination to infuse life into the education sector and raise the standards and value of the schools in the state, he bowed to the pressure of both the Roman Catholic and Anglican hurches, and handover their schools that were under the government control.

This was done under a structured and acceptable programme and measures put in place for their continued existence and maintenance of the required high standard in line with his vision and programme for the educational sector in the state.

Against this development, the then Governor handed over a total of 1,040 schools to the churches, with donation of N6 billion shared to the respective schools. A breakdown of the sum indicated that N762 million would be shared by 453 Catholic schools while the sum of N498 million was shared to about 300 Anglican schools.

However, the sum of N498 million was shared to other schools owned by the other churches that were not taken over by government then. Reasons for the handover of the schools, according to Obi was the low level of moral decadence in those schools and fallen standard of education.

He was of the view then that handling the Mission Schools back to their original owners would in no small measure restore fallen moral and high educational standard, which were also parts of his avowed agenda for the education sector. The flipside of this development is that 13 years after most communities in Anambra no longer have public schools.

Fall of Mission Schools

Years after this whole experiment of missions and churches takeover of these schools, a different song was being sung across the state, as the original essence was again defeated as the past decadence in the system crawl back again and this time took a dirty dimension as cases of high level of immorality, such as unwanted pregnancies, sodomy and negative socialisation became the order of the day.

As under these Mission Schools the missionaries and church leaders were beaten to their game their students who devised devious means to thwart the system that was supposed to produce the best students in character and learning. There were reported and documented cases of students involved in armed robbery, burglary and other forms of crimes among the students of these elevated schools.

It also became apparent that atrocities that were once the trade in stock of public schools reigned supreme Mission Schools. In another vein, the cost of those Mission Schools became alarmingly too unaffordable for parents and guardians to the extent that majority of the parents were once again left with no alternative but to reverted to the once abandoned public schools.

Communities that had lost all their schools to the churches had ever since been stranded as their people travel far and wide to provide education for their children, which adversely affected Anambra education sector.

Soludo on a rescue mission

Thirteen years after, some of these communities with no public schools before are now relieved following the recent approval by Governor Charles Soludo for the building of 30 schools in those affected communities across the State.

Before now Soludo had recruited over 5,000 school teachers, who passed through the rigorous process of examinations and interviews before meriting the employment, which was not necessarily based on being indigenes of Anambra State.

At the moment, the Anambra Universal Basic Education (ASUBEB) of the Ministry of Education are working as a committee to actually label those proposed new schools. However, the schools are yet to be apportioned in terms of numerical strength per Senatorial Districts. Also, the State government has since its inception tackled headlong the issue of moral decadence in both private and public schools.

…introduction of orientation programmes

Dr Vera Nkiru Nwadinobi, Chairperson, Anambra State Universal Basic Education (ASUBEB) explained; “To some extent the battle is being fought in those schools, essentially in most post primary schools, may not be so in some schools where you have too many of them” “When you have too many of them sometimes it is difficult to control them. But relatively it has helped to fight moral decadence in our society.

“For us in the public schools, the administration of Governor Charles Soludo has introduced value reorientation and it is being promoted seriously in our public schools. “Because our values generally seem to have been eroded seriously and the youths are taking after some adults who are bad role models. They do not care about it and this is also as a result of bad parenting, craze for wealth and lack of hard work.

“There are ways of dressing, talking and behavioural traces of children and government is trying to reorient the youths to the extent that we now have an anthem for the students in the primary and secondary school emphasising the bad effects of those crimes and misbehaviour.

“The government has been fighting cultism, examination malpractices and other social vices. We are also trying to moderate what is going on in private schools by giving them mandate and mode of operation otherwise they would be sanctioned.”

As Anambra awaits the birth of these 30 new schools, it is expected that they will be fully equipped with the basic requirements and equipment such as teaching aids, and instructional materials. Also, adequate security provided to ensure security of the school children where the schools are located in major security flashpoints.