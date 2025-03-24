Soludo Awards NECO’s Best Student N500,000

Share

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has presented a N500,000 cheque to Miss Ifebude Benson, the overall best candidate in the 2023 Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examination (SSSCE) conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO) as an award.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, presented the award to Miss Ifebude on behalf of Governor Soludo to the recipient, who was represented by her father, Mr Ben Benson, on Sunday in Akwa.

Ifebude, a native of Ndikelionwu in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state, scored A1 in all the nine subjects she took during the examination.

Following her academic success, she has since been offered admission to the University of Abuja where she is studying Medicine and Surgery.

Reacting, her father, Benson, thanked Soludo for the award, saying it stands him out as a governor who encourages hard work.

Chuma-Udeh said, “The award is the governor’s way of encouraging academic excellence among Anambra pupils and students.

“The state government had made serious investments in state education, all in a bid to bring education in the state at par with what is obtained in developed countries and equip the Anambra child to compete favourably with their peers anywhere.”

