Soludo Awards N65bn Road Contract For Agulu-Nnobi-Nnewi Dualization, Others

Share

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has awarded contracts for the dualization of Agulu-Nnobi-Nnewi road as well as Nnewi-Ozubulu-Okija Roads.

Contract for the Agulu-Nobi-Nnewi road would cost the sum of N33 billion while that of Nnewi-Ozubulu-Okija Road would cost N30 billion bringing the cost an estimated N 65 billion.

Also contract for the construction of Light of the Nation tower at Ekwulobia was awarded N980 million as well as the supply of equipment for the Chukwuemaka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital at the cost of N236 million.

According to the statement the Executive Council release through the Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mafor, the road contracts were in furtherance to the Soludo administration target at opening more roads across the state and to ease vehicular movement within and outside the state.

“Dualisation and Construction of Nwagu Agulu to Nnobi to Nnewi Road (18.6 KM, Lot 1) at the sum of 33,557,780,349.78 (Thirty-three billion, five hundred and fifty-seven million, seven hundred and eighty thousand, three hundred and forty Naira, and seventy-eight kobo only). The contract was awarded to Lebtech Constructions Ltd, and the project timeline is 12 months.

– Dualisation and construction of the 16.51 KM (Lot 2) Nnewi-Ozubulu-Okija Road with a 370-meter spur and three (3)-span bridge across the Ulasi River in Okija. At the sum of 30,918,364,686.00 (Thirty Billion, Nine hundred and eighteen Million, Three hundred and sixty-four thousand, Six hundred and eighty-six Naira only) to Ferotex Construction Company. The project timeline is 18 months”

“Construction of the iconic ‘Light of the Nation Tower and Fountain’ at Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA, at the sum of 980,000,000.00 (none hundred and eighty million Naira only) to IDC Construction Ltd.

The expected project timeline is four months. Supply and installation of specialised medical equipment to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Amaku Awka, for the accreditation of some of the clinical departments as a tertiary health training and service delivery centre, at the cost of 236,371,469.46 (two hundred and thirty-six million, three hundred and seventy-one thousand, four hundred and sixty-nine Naira, forty-nine kobo only).

The contract is awarded to De Jotlims Medical Ltd, and the project timeline is two months” he said.

Recall that the contract for the dualization of Amawbia – Agulu- Ekwulobia road to Imo state has commenced and according to the Commissioner for Works Engr Ifeanyi Okeoma the contract would last for twelve months.

Share

Please follow and like us: