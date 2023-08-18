Soludo Averts Youth Protest In Anambra Community

…As ASATU Petitions IGP Over Assault On Member

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has averted a planned protest match in Ifitedunu town in Dunukofia Local Government Area over the assault on the President-General of the community, Mr Uchenna Nwoye.

Similarly, the Anambra Association of Town Unions (ASATU) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over the attack on its member by hoodlums in the area.

This is coming as the Commissioner for local government and Chieftaincy matters Collins Nwabunwanne has insisted that the state government cannot be intimidated by some few individuals who have chosen to take the laws into their hands.

The President General of Ifitedunu town Mr Uchenna Nwoye was assaulted by a fraction of the community in his office last month a development that led to the mobilization of over 6,000 youths from the 179 Communities in the area to protest against the attack.

According to the President General of the Anambra Association of Town Unions ASATU Bar Titus Akpudo ;

“It is very easy to assemble 50 youths across the 179 communities in Anambra state to storm Ifitedunu and protest the assault on one of our members and we had already considered it but for the intervention of Gov Charles Soludo who believes in the rule of law”

“The governor asked us to remain calm as he would follow the due process of the law to handle the matter and we have strong respect for our governor”

“However we have petitioned the Inspector General of Police to do the needful and investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book because we have lost five of our members to hired killers and we do not want another incident” he said.

According to the Commissioner for local government and Chieftaincy matters Mr Collins Nwabunwanne who spoke to reporters ;

“Government cannot be intimidated by some few individuals in Ifitedunu town because they claim to have money and we have followed the law as it is and no one can change the President General of Ifitedunu town in a lawlessness and unconstitutional manner under our watch”

Nwabunwanne noted that the constitution of Ifitedunu town made very clear that the removal of an officer of the town union must follow the laid down stipulations of that constitution ”

“Anyone parading himself as the President General of Ifitedunu town is doing that at his own peril and should be mindful of the grave consequences of what he is doing in the eyes of the law”

“One person cannot lord it over the town and impose a President General when there is a sitting President General of Ifitedunu town ”

“Government hereby urge the general public to discountenance those reports of a new President General of Ifitedunu town and those fanning the embers of crisis in Ifitedunu should be mindful of the fact that no one is above the law ” he said.