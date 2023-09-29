Soludo Attends Igbo Day Celebration, Calls For Unity

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State on Friday attended the 2023 Igbo Day celebration with the theme: “Igbo Kunie” organized by Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The event was held at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu State.

In his remarks, Governor Soludo thanked Ohaneze under the leadership of its President-General, Chief Iwuanyanwu for organizing the 2023 Igbo Day.

He said all South East Governors support and believe in his leadership of the apex social-cultural organization of Ndigbo. He then noted that there has been a remarkable difference after his swearing-in to office barely six months ago.

He also, extended his gratitude to the Governor of Enugu State, Barrister Peter Mbah whom he described as his “Landlord Governor” because Enugu is generally seen as the Political Capital of Igboland. He also recalled that while growing up, the State was known then as “East Central State”. He therefore called for unity so that Igbo land could come back to its full potential to be great again.

Soludo also, remembered some of the past heroes from the Igbo extraction, beginning from Azikiwe, Akanu Ibiam, Ojukwu, and M.I. Okpara who, he said, laid the foundation for today. He also again made mention of M.I Okpara, whom he said spearheaded the fastest-growing economy in the South East region in years past.

However, Soludo also told the audience that the Southeast needed a long-term perspective plan and charged Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide that they have a critical role to play by harnessing the great potential of the professionals within the region.

In regards to insecurity, he called on Ndigbo to acknowledge that today is better than yesterday and should therefore look at the brighter side, stating that there’s no free crime society.

“He however said, organized criminality will be eliminated by the entire South East Governors when all hands are fully put on deck

“In conclusion, Soludo said that Ndigbo needs the rest of the world to grow, maintaining that unity and a long-term prospective plan for the Southeast is timely and important.

“The Igbo people have a rich history and culture, and they have the potential to achieve great things. However, they need to unite and work together to achieve their goals.

“Earlier speaking, the Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah who is the Chief host of the 2023 Igbo Day maintained that Enugu is the political homeland of Ndigbo and a hall of fame will be built in Enugu to honour the past heroes. He called for the sustainability of Igbo culture, which has the potential of becoming a foreign exchange earner.

On his part, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, represented by the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Princess Patricia Obila, said Ndigbo has gotten to a stage whereby whatever belongs to them will get to them because the five Southeast Governors are now united and speaking in one voice.

However, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo), while disclosing that Igbo land is rich in mineral resources, stated that Enugu coal is one of the best in the world.

He also said he is determined to encourage the Ohaneze Business Council to get its members to find foreign partners to help expand the mining of coal.

“He also, added that he has carried out a study on limestone because the Southeast has a substantial limestone reserve that can provide raw materials for up to four cement industries.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the 2023 Igbo Day Celebration, Prince Engr. Arthur Eze (Ebube Ukpo, Ozoigbondu), represented by Sir Izuchukwu Nwabueze, the former MD of Premier Breweries Plc, Onitsha, apologized for Prince Eze’s absence due to an already scheduled international engagement.

He called for continuous engagement with the FG as a united cultural block with a view to harmoniously resolving some of the knotty issues that have negatively affected the Igbo people.

Former Governor of Anambra State, Sen. Chris Ngige, First Female Nigerian Governor, Dame Virgy Etiaba, Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu, South-East Presidents of Ohaneze Ndigbo, and Traditional Rulers amongst others present at the event.