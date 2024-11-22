Soludo Assures Of Strengthened Security Architecture

Share

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has affirmed that his administration is working hard to ensure a crime-free state by providing adequate security for the people and investors, as one of its five solution agenda.

Soludo asserted that while delivering on the state’s five key agenda which revolves around Security, Law & Order; Infrastructure and Economic Transformation; Human Capital and Social Agenda; Governance and Value System; and Environment, the security of Anambra citizens is paramount to his administration, as it ensures the attainment of the state’s economic and trans formational objectives.

In a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor averred that the state government is doing its best, rejigging and strengthening the security architecture that will make the place peaceful for habitation and for businesses to thrive.

“Ndi Anambra will fully experience our zero tolerance to criminality. Together as a people, we must bond together to defeat the criminals among us,” Governor Soludo stated.

