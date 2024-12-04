Soludo Approves N54.9bn For Infrastructure In Anambra

Share

The Anambra State Government under the leadership of Governor Chukwuma Soludo has approved the sum of N54,946,728,848.44 for investment in infrastructure such as roads, streetlights, and education in the state.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the state government also invested in fresh tender for the Awka metropolis streetlight project and awarded contracts for the development of 22 smart schools in the 21 local government areas of the state.

He added that the decision was taken at the 36th state executive council meeting, which is part of the state governor, Soludo’s, ongoing infrastructure revolution, which is based on the strategic road selection intended to increase connectivity between communities and the 21 local governments in the state.

READ ALSO

Mefor also stated that the project would strengthen the state’s foundation as a livable and prosperous mega-city, adding that it is to be delivered six months from the date the mobilisation fee is paid.

The statement read in part, “The State Executive Council approved N2.1 billion for the construction of Trans-Nkisi Boulevard 1 road, GRA Onitsha, in favour of Paul-B Nig Ltd.

“ANSEC also approved the release of the sum of N7.5 billion for the construction of the flood-prone and erosion-threatened Nanka-Aguluzigbo-Umuona road measuring 8.906 km. The contract was awarded to IDC Construction Company with a completion period of 12 months from the date of the payment of the mobilisation fee.

“To provide more alternate routes for travellers, the memo for the construction of the Mbaukwu-Awgbu-Amaetiti-Okpaeze road, measuring about 16.37 km with a 22-meter, 1-span bridge, was approved. The contract was awarded to Cossel Construction Ltd at the sum of N10.95 billion. The completion date is 18 months from the date of mobilisation.”

Share

Please follow and like us: