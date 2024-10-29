Soludo Appoints Ex-Anambra Commissioner; Emeakayi As Adviser On Community Security

Share

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has appointed former Commissioner for Works, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi as the Special Adviser on Community Security.

Recall that Emeakayi was Commissioner for works and Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under the regime of late Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

Governor Soludo while swearing in Emeakayi, reiterated the importance of community security and stated that it was a top priority of his administration.

He noted that crimes such as armed robbery, and cultism have become rampant in some parts of the state and emphasized the need to tackle these issues head-on.

Soludo expressed his confidence that with the appointment of Emekakayi to join the larger security team, the state would experience a higher level of security.

Responding Emeakayi thanked Governor Soludo promised to work tirelessly to ensure that the state becomes a safe haven for residents and visitors alike.

He noted that his focus would be on community policing, intelligence gathering, and collaboration with security agencies to nip crimes in the bud.

Also speaking the Press Secretary to Soludo Mr Christian Aburime noted that this recent appointment marks a renewed commitment by the state government to tackle the rising insecurity in some parts of the state.

“With the support of relevant stakeholders, including the police and the State House of Assembly, Mr Emekakayi is expected to bring his wealth of experience in community development to bear in the fight against crime” he said.

