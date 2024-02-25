Soludo, APGA Cannot Be Intimidated –Onuko

The Coordinator Soludo Ambassadors and Managing Director, Awka Capital Territory Development Agency, Mr. Ossy Onuko speaks to OKEY MADUFORO on the challenges before the second term ambition of Governor Charles Soludo

We have so many political support groups for Governor Soludo and today we have another one called Soludo Ambassadors. What informed that?

We are motivated and inspired by the good works of our governor Prof Charles Soludo. Soludo Ambassadors is a unique support group which was created to provide a kind of platform to ventilate the activities of the governor. It offers the people that opportunity to first of all appreciate the good works of the governor and part of our mandate is to take the policies and programs of the state government to the grassroot and also let them know that the promises of the governor during his first term election are being kept. It is important to state here that we are volunteers and the government is not paying anyone for this. This is a mass mobilisation program and you can also recall that we held a rally in Anambra Central and Anambra South Senatorial Districts and we are planning a mega rally for Anambra North Senatorial District.

But the governor has a lot of battles to fight at the moment with the Church, the traditional rulers and it may affect him?

From what you just said, it shows that Soludo should be begged to go for second term. If a man has a second term ambition in our present-day society, he would not want to hurt anyone. He would rather want to compromise things, throw law and order overboard to please the people and ultimately get his second term. But in the case of Governor Charles Soludo, it is a different thing altogether. He has chosen to maintain law and order in the state and to him the law comes first before the issue of a second term ambition. If you look at the papers before us, which is the law, it made provisions for the maintenance of sanity in the society and that is why the law must be followed to the letter. These laws were made to create a better society but you know when illegality becomes the order of the day it becomes a tradition. This is a social contract with the masses who surrendered their freedom and rights to a body called government and it is incumbent upon the governor who has taken custody of that contract to protect it and if he doesn’t do that he has failed.

The governor is not fighting the traditional institution because the traditional rulers’ law was not made by Governor Charles Soludo and it has been there before he came into office. Some said that he is stepping on the toes of the traditional institution and the Church but they forget that if lawlessness takes over our society the person to be blamed is the leader and that is the governor in case of Anambra State. The burial law for instance, is there to checkmate wastes and excessive spending during funerals. People now see funerals as a kind of competition and a show of wealth and affluence. As a result of that, people go to obtain loans and sell property to meet up with the high stakes put in place by others just to belong and you can appreciate the state of our economy in the country.

When the governor buried his father there was no fanfare and so much grandstanding, so he is leading by example and if he could do that as a governor that has so much funds at his disposal, what about the common masses?

That law has received so much commendation in the state because it has saved our people the trouble of going cap in hand for funeral money. So, by and large it will not in any way affect the second term ambition of Governor Soludo. Those complaining are those that benefit from the lawlessness in the society and they do not want it to stop so they go to town to spread falsehood against the governor.

Political parties are gearing up for the 2025 election in the state and a party like the APC has lots of big-time politicians. Are you not worried?

They were there when the governor won his first term election and they couldn’t stop him. We are all Anambra people and we know ourselves and we know the capacity of each and every one of them so it is not new to us. Naturally at every election period people come out to announce their ambitions and people in a democracy have the right to join or support any party of their choice. But this fear of grabbing the election and running away cannot happen in Anambra state and they cannot succeed. Anambra people are politically informed and wise enough to know that those days of holocaust are gone and this is a new Anambra state where things are done within the ambit of the law. Our long list of achievements speak for us and Anambra people are living witnesses of the transformation going on in the state so they are not going to watch you perform this act of lawlessness.

We as a political party and government cannot just sit down and watch them grab power and run away. Let it be made categorically clear that Soludo cannot be intimidated and APGA cannot be intimidated by the rantings of a very infinitesimal set of opposition. Most of these parties have internal crises within the ranks of their party and they have that alone to contend with before the election proper and we don’t see them resolving those issues before the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State.

Your office as the MD Awka Capital Territory Development Agency has been accused of demolishing people’s shops and that could be a minus for Soludo’s second term ambition?

No, that is not correct. We have a passionate government and we understand the plights of our people today. What we are doing is to restore law and order in the state by ensuring that our streets are ridded of inordinate and uncoordinated street trading and shanties everywhere. We are not also oblivious of the fact the society as it is now is facing serious economic challenges and hardship. As a result of that we are deliberately and consciously making efforts to provide alternatives for the street traders that were evicted from where they were. Go to Club Road and you will see the construction of over 50 open stores for those people that were evicted from the shanties. Go to Regina Celi, the Keke operators have been given a park, and we have also identified five places we call Solution Arena and we shall have those open stores that are built with the state-of-the-art facilities.

It would have boreholes and wash places where they can go to wash their fruits and vegetables and avert the attendant health challenges of displaying fruits and vegetables along the streets where they gather dust and are exposed to contamination. They are not going to pay rent for those stores but small money for cleaning and other maintenance and this is a novelty in the history of governance in Anambra State. It will not in any way affect the governor during the second term election because we are providing an alternative for the affected traders.

The governor is yet to conduct local government elections in the state and it is another cause to worry?

It is still not late to do that but he is taking his time. The governorship election is next year and you cannot conduct that election this year and go for the governorship election next year. That would be too much to carry as a state government. But that is not to say that the matter is foreclosed. Besides, our 21 local government areas are currently experiencing great transformation in all sectors. We have hard working Transition Committees at the local government levels and they are working in line with the policies and programs of the state government and that is uniformity in governance. The governor is desirous of having governance taken to the grassroots and that is at the ward and community levels and very soon we shall hear from him details of the issue in discussion.