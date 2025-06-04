Soludo And Anambra’s Destitute Beggars

Share

Recently the Anambra State Government evacuated street children who beg under the Arroma Junction flyover, Awka, for them to be enrolled into public schools. Okey Maduforo reports on the menace caused by these urchins and the multiplier effect of giving them education

In the beginning

The construction of three flyovers at the Awka Capital City by the then Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano was a move aimed at decongesting the logjam at Arroma, Kwata and Amawbia junctions respectively.

It also enhanced the aesthetic look of the capital city of Anambra State with street lights providing a great ambiance of a capital once described as a ‘glorified local government headquarters’.

This development was greeted with much commendation from residents of the town and those on transit while it equally brought night life to the ever busy junctions. Before the construction of the three flyovers, residents of Awka Capital City used to go to bed about around 8,30 pm and by 10 pm the areas had often become ghost towns.

However, the presence of the flyovers and the street lights indeed has reversed this and now keeps the Capital City ‘alive’ until midnight as commercial activities continue to thrive deep into the night due to the illumination.

Towards the end of Obiano’s administration, there emerged an influx of street urchins, nursing mothers with kids between one and six years while the teenagers among them go about pursuing passers-by and vehicle owners begging for alms.

They mount the flyovers running round the area playing football clearly oblivious at the risk of being hit by vehicles. At some point they move down to the Secretariat Road passing the night in the various lobbies and corridors of closed shops and business centres.

Soon reported cases of burglaries and stealing of motor parts at many mechanic workshops started surfacing. Soon cyber cafes were also at the receiving end of this brigandage. It emerged that the urchins were gaining entrance into the shops through the ceilings of buildings to cart away computers, laptops and other valuables.

Some of these kids, who were arrested and later released, often then went after the informants attacking them with knives and clubs, after regaining their freedom. Though the Police B Division at the area made strong efforts to curb this menace, it persisted to the point that they would chase every vehicle to its destination begging for alms.

Charity

The flyovers also became a platform for some Non-governmental Organisations, faith based groups and caregivers to launch themselves into relevance.

They would often come with food, drinks and snacks which they shared to people while recording the activity, which they later shared on many Social Media platforms. Unfortunately things started getting out of hand when the urchins resulted in insulting those that refused to give them money.

And in some cases they would go physical against unsuspecting members of the public, especially women, dispossess them of their phones and hand bags and then disappear. Mrs Chidimma Nwuche, a trader at Second market Ifite – Awka, narrated her ordeal in the hands of these urchins.

“I underrated them as little innocent children and sometimes I give them money or snacks until one day I was searching for some money to give to one woman that was breastfeeding a child and two boys swooped on me and took my hand bag. Unfortunately I couldn’t chase after them!” Another victim, Mr Chuka Nnoli narrated how he had his car battery stolen at his mechanic’s workshop.

However, while he was busy berating his mechanic for the loss; he was forced to stop when he saw his battery in the hands of one young man who had come to sell it to his mechanic. “We apprehended him and began to beat him until he told us that one boy sold it to him and we discovered that the boy is one of those urchins that stay under the flyover,” he said.

Place of abode

When this reporter made efforts to trace the homes of these urchins one evening, it was discovered that many of them and their nursing mothers often took shuttle buses from Arroma junction to Amawbia junction.

“They would disembark from the bus and head towards the Amawbia – Enugu Agidi road to their villages after the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) compound which presupposes that they must have come from homes in the vicinity.

“Their parents would let them go to town and go to beg and when they come back they bring whatever money they made to feed their family,” a bus driver explained.

From what New Telegraph gleamed, since they discovered a ‘gold mine’ at Arroma junction they look forward to it every day and on Sundays, faithbased organisations would come with food and share it to them Ironically more often than not the urchins would scramble for the food, wasting a large chunk of it in the process.

It was learnt that there was an initial attempt by the Ministry of Women Affairs to take these children of between eight years and fifteen years to go and learn trade and craft but after one week they abandoned the workshops and returned to the vicinity of the flyover.

The ‘Operation Clean And Healthy Anambra’ aka ‘Ocha Brigade’ has swooped on them severally clearing the area but they would still come back. It was discovered that now some act as sentries and alert others when the Ocha Brigade operatives approach, which helps them to disperse and show up again once the Brigade has left the area.

ATCDA panacea

The MD/CEO of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Mr Ossy Onuko, a son of the soil, appears to have found a permanent panacea to the menace of these urchins and it is indeed working. He has set up a task force on the matter and with the backing of Governor Charles Soludo the three flyovers are clean now.

The Authority had issued a public service announcement warning members of the public to desist from patronising those children warning that the full weight of the law would be evoked on them. The announcement reads: “Hence forth ACTDA strongly warns all individuals and groups to desist from distributing any form of alms or gifts to the destitute in public spaces.

“Rather we urge all charitable acts to be channeled through accredited organisations such as orphanages, care homes and registered Non-governmental Organisations where support can be professionally administered to those in need or their private homes and spaces that do not constitute nuisance.

“Be advised that anyone caught engaging in the open distribution of items to destitute in public spaces within the Awka Capital Territory will be deemed to be enabling civil disorder and will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.”.

The aim of this development is for the children to go back to school since the Anambra State Government has offered free education in the state from the basics to Senior Secondary School level. This equally means that the indigent children now have the opportunity to quality education and more than 5, 000 qualified teachers have been employed by the state government.

Commendation

This development has attracted commendations to the Soludo administration from members of the public who had in the past been lamenting over the activities of the street children.

According to Mr Chuka Nnorum, the Coordinator of Child Care Initiative (CCI), who spoke to reporters, commended the state government for its drive towards social reorientation and ridding of the urchins out of the street noting that this move is a step in the right direction to avert the growth of touts and hoodlums in the Capital City.

“This is a welcome development and we commend the governor for that and we advise their parents and relatives to send them back to school or engage them in the One Youth Two Skills programme of the state government or take advantage of the free education policy of the government to send them back to school,” he said.

It is, however, to be seen if similar moves will be replicated in other major towns such as Onitsha, Nnewi, Ekwulobia Ihiala among others. It is also being suggested that an enabling law be made with stiff penalties on defaulters should a child be on the streets doing school hours to serve as deterrent to potential law breakers.

Apparently the issue of drop in male child education has been a battle as old as the creation of Anambra State and with this final push Governor Soludo’s administration has indeed made a strong statement in the educational sector and social welfare.

Share