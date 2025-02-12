Soludo, Adeleke, Stella Oduah, Others Storm Lagos For Primate Ayodele

Share

The governors of Anambra State, Charles Soludo and Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Senator Stella Oduah and several other prominent political figures are set to arrive in Lagos for Nigerian prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele.

They have confirmed their attendance at the two-day grand finale of Primate Ayodele’s ‘21 Days of Thanksgiving’ which began in January and will end on Friday, 14th of February, 2025.

The confirmation of attendance is in recognition of Primate Ayodele’s unwavering commitment to God’s work and the credibility of his ministry.

Aside from these prominent personalities, celebrity musicians are also expected at the event which is primarily to appreciate the goodness of God in the life of his prophet.

Furthermore, the former president of Liberia, George Weah, NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, United Nations representatives, and others have confirmed their attendance too.

Likewise, about twenty royal fathers have confirmed that they will be physically present to appreciate God in the life of his prophet.

Several programmes have been lined up for the two-day grand finale including empowerment, award of scholarships, gifting of vehicles, and provision of good materials, to mention but a few

Share

Please follow and like us: