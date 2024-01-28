Soludo: A Man of Many Battles

Anambra State is already warming up for November 2025 gubernatorial election. OKEY MADUFORO reports the challenges before Governor Chukwuma Soludo following issues with the Church and the traditional institution in his bid for a second term in office

It has become a tradition in Anambra State for gladiators and stakeholders to commence the contest for the gubernatorial election in the area. The contest starts barely two years to the conduct of the election and the target is the incumbent governor with all manner of allegations and counter-allegations against the sitting governor. Late Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju was allegedly the worse victim as a political pressure group within the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as the Anambra People’s Forum (APF) took him headlong hence creating so much distraction for the governor himself. The political class capitalized on his disposition to issues to frustrate Mbadinuju’s administration and his lieutenants in the corridors of power also deepened his fate with those in fighting within the ranks of the government.

When issues that has to do with the non-payment of teachers’ salaries came to the front burner coupled with the killing of Barr Barnabas Igwe and his wife the church came into the picture as most homilies and preachings were channeled against Mbadinuju. With the Church in the fight the Chris- tian community swallowed hook line and sinker all that were said about the late embattled governor who has been profiled as a villain in power. Mbadinuju’s woes climaxed when the ruling PDP denied him a second term ticket while other PDP governors got theirs. Ironically Mr. Peter Obi escaped this political gang up by whiskers following his relationship with the Federal Government and also the roles that were played by the church and certain tin gods in the state. The church saw Obi as one of their own with his brother a Reverend Farther and with so much patronage to both the Roman Catholic, and Anglican churches he was coasting to victory.

Similarly the traditional institution played more roles towards securing him a second term ticket when the President Generals of the communities became an estate in the realm of governance with so much power reposed on them. The monarchs also found themselves compelled to support the then APGA government hence reducing other gubernatorial candidates to the level of spectators. These self-styled stakeholders of Anambra politics because so powerful that no politician can wish them away and one does that to his or her own peril. Former governor Willie Obiano during his pursuit for a second term in office had no choice but to follow similar path and even at some point when his god father Obi had presented Dr Osseloksa Obaze as his candidate from the PDP the church and traditional institution were quick to forget their relationship with Obi while as a governor insisting that Obiano should have a second term in office if not for anything but to respect the zoning arrangements though Obaze is also from the same Anambra North Senatorial District.

Soludo tenure of long knives

Governor Charles Soludo at inception introduced a mantra known as Destructive Change and according to him during one of his addresses he was poised towards making Anambra State a livable prosperous and healthy smart city state which would project our state as an in- vestment destination point for the South- East, Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. “In achieving this we must take into Sharon focus that there would be changes that may not go down well for some people but it is a disruptive change that would surely impact positively on the lives of our people a create the much- needed platform for our dear state to excel ” he said. Apparently that disruptive change appears to have been connected with the current alleged face-off between him and those self- styled tin gods and standard bearers across the state. Trouble started when he reportedly traded words with a popular Revered Farther in the state, Fr Emmanuel Chibuzo Obimma, as well as some top church leaders such as Archbishop Valerian Okeke over the cost of funeral ceremony which according to him is a waste of resources.

Soludo indeed displayed this during the funeral of his late father Pa Simon as it had no usually fanfare that goes with funerals in Anambra State and especially when the celebrant is a person of means or a political office holder. At the funeral of Ezinne Grace Obimma mother to Fr Emmanuel Chibuzo Obimma Soludo frowned at the lavished funeral contending that it is against the state law on funeral ceremonies, adding that even the brother to the Priest is a member of the State House of Assembly that passed the bill into law. But Arch Bishop Valerian Okeke of Onitsha Catholic Diocese countered the governor insisting that the Soludo should respect his boundaries as a governor and cannot make laws for the church adding that such laws were bound to fail. Deepening the already charged situation was an alleged reservations of the Church over the introduction of free education in Anambra State which has almost emptied the private and Mission Schools.

Before the advent of the free education private school operators had been neck deep on the imposition of high cost of tuition and other fees and same was the case with Mission Schools which a great session of the general public had been lamenting against. With the free education in place and the employment of over 5,000 teachers into public schools the duo of private and Mission Schools appear to be witnessing an economic downturn as patronage has dropped drastically because students and pupils have left those schools in drove for public schools. Obimma has a private school which ranks among the best choices across the state and it had been a status symbol for parents whose children attend those schools while the Priest smile his way to the bank. For the traditional institution it has not been all rosy in the relationship between it and the Anambra State government as Soludo”s stickler on the law and due process appears to have been a challenge to their throne .

The recent suspension of three monarchs and their consequential rendering of apologies are pointers to this fact and the governor appears not to be done yet following the review of the Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers. Though the duo of Soludo and the traditional institution have resolved their differences it is being feared that these two bodies may scuttle his second term ambition come November 2025.

Countdown to 2025

As the storm gathers, permutations are high that the huddles before Soludo are these two bodies and possibly the political class in Anambra state. But Anambra has never failed to prove book makers right going by the antecedents of the past which would always showcase an end of the road for the in- cumbent governor but end up becoming an anti-climax . At the moment the political class has no problem with Soludo second term ambi- tion as they see 2025 as yet another era of horse trading and are ready at all times to play ball. The political class have several protest- ed what they described as the meddlesome of these two bodies in its area of jurisdiction contending that they abdicated their roles as spiritual and traditional leaders to play the roles political leaders. Consequent upon this anger they have chosen to return Soludo in order to stamp their feet of authority in the landscape of Anambra state. Similarly, it is not all the standard bearers are against Soludo in the coming governorship election as there would always divergent interests among them hence putting deep cracks in the homogeneity of both the church and the Traditional Institution.

Those divergent interests are of the contention that among them in the Christian Community a few people have dominated the political space to their own fate accomplished adding that no particular brethren in within the Christendom has the monopoly of enjoying access to the people in power and have chosen to frustrate any move to stop the governor. At the party level the state Chairman of the All-Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye told Sunday Telegraph that all these are distractions. “The governor is working and Anambra people know that he is on top of the moment and it is expected that some people would want to ride on the back of the opposition to distract the governor but we know Prof Charles Soludo ad one man that cannot be cowed by whatever antics that may come his way”

“He has respect for the church and traditional institution but that respect should not be to the detriment of good governance and rule of law and know right thinking man would condole lawlessness though we know that both our church leaders and Traditional Rulers are lawful members of the society and their positions cannot be wished away ” he said Obiokoye however urged that people should focus on the landmark achievements of the governor and should not allow themselves to be used as a willing tool for brigandage occasioned by the machinations of fifth columnists.