Share

Former Manchester United player and manger, Ole Gunnar Solskjær is poised to make his return to football management after a significant break.

According to the report, he is set to take the reins at the Turkish football club Beşiktaş.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Solskjær has been out of coaching since his dismissal from Manchester United in 2021.

After taking time to carefully consider his next move and waiting for the perfect opportunity, Solskjær now seems ready to accept a managerial position once again.

READ ALSO:

The 41-year-old Norwegian tactician is anticipated to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was let go from his role as Beşiktaş manager last December following a string of disappointing results.

Since van Bronckhorst’s departure, Serdar Topraktepe has stepped in as the interim head coach, steering the team as they search for a more permanent solution.

Solskjær is on the verge of being officially announced as Beşiktaş’s new head coach.

As part of his transition into the role, it is expected that the former Manchester United manager will attend the upcoming match between Beşiktaş and Samsunspor to observe the team from the stands.

He is scheduled to take full charge for the following fixture against Athletic Bilbao.

Currently, Beşiktaş find themselves in 6th place in the Süper Lig, which reflects the challenges the club has faced in maintaining a competitive edge.

Additionally, they are ranked 28th in the Europa League table, highlighting the need for strategic improvements.

Share

Please follow and like us: