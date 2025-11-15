Barr. Solomon Dalung was Minister of Sports and Youth Development during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. In this interview with MUSA PAM in Jos, he disclosed that President Bola Tinubu, others and himself wrote a petition to the United States against insecurity in Nigeria before the 2015 elections. He also assesses the performance of the current administration.

As a former Minister, how will you rate the current administration?

I would prefer to give my opinion as a Nigerian because all these qualifications of ‘former this’ and ‘former that’ do not improve the sense of judgment or the assessment of the country. But I think, looking at the country 10 years ago, Nigeria has been drifting down. I may consider that the country is moving more in reverse or has stagnated because the challenges we are facing today were not part of our national problems in 2013, 2014, or 2015.

The Constitution of Nigeria provides that the primary essence of government is the protection of lives and property, and the general well-being of the citizens. Now, if you take this as the minimum expectation from the government, you will realize that Nigerians are not safe, nor are their property safe. Nigerians are not living well. Poverty, hunger, high cost of living, and even harsh successive regimes have indeed unleashed trauma on the well-being of Nigerians. So, in terms of progress, even using scientific indices of growth and development, all the indices are in red.

For me, we have not made progress at all. Even looking at democracy itself and its core values the democratic values are collapsing one after the other. Is it the rule of law? Is it credible and transparent elections? Is it the peace and unity of the country? On the average, my opinion is that the country 10 years ago was far better. I mean, the exchange rate 10 years ago was about N150 to a Dollar. The prices of foodstuffs were as low as N4,500 to N15,000 per bag of rice within that range. So, things have completely collapsed. Governance has collapsed.

Tinubu’s administration for two years has been far below expectations because his personality in governance is not strange to the Nigerian political climate. He was a governor in Lagos for eight years, so when he was elected, a lot of Nigerians who cast their votes for him had high expectations of him. He was seen as the Lagos miracle maker, and Nigerians expected that in spite of whatever situation that was on ground, which Nigerians are also conversant with, he was the proper person to change things. Disappointingly, he dashed their hopes from day one and that sent a signal that he lacked comprehension of the country’s situation. That is because he removed the fuel subsidy without even a government on ground. And if there was no government on ground, the fundamental question is who would have subjected his thoughts and aligned it with the reality on the ground and if there were suggested methods.

But the present administration has consistently made statements that they are on top of the situation and that things will get better. How do you see that statement?

Well, the government has been rehearsing the statement of being ‘on top of the situation’ right from day one even when it created the problem itself on the 29th of May 2023 by withdrawing fuel subsidy without an alternative, and without a proper understanding of the economic situation. It was just a political statement that escalated everything. So, which situation basically are they on top of?

I have tried to be objective, but it seems there is no situation they are on top of. Rather, every situation is on top of them. In terms of security, they have performed woefully. They inherited a security situation which they have neither improved nor managed; rather, it has worsened. They have created food insecurity. They have also created hunger and poverty, increasing the cost of transportation and the general cost of living.

They have borrowed more money than the past administration of Buhari borrowed in eight years. They met our debt burden at N89 trillion. Today, it is N159 trillion. Even when they claim that more revenues have come into the Federation Account as a result of the withdrawal of fuel subsidy, they have borrowed more money and there is nothing practically on the ground to justify the revenues they have met. Is it road construction? Is it electricity? Is it schools? Is it railway or waterways? Completely, there is no situation they are on top of. So, it’s a political statement.

Each time they are ambushed by their abysmal performance, the President will always come out and tell Nigerians, ‘I know you are suffering, but we don’t have any alternative except to go through this way.’ The mere fact that the President admitted that there is no alternative to the situation means he himself has no solution to the problem because there is nothing in life that has no alternative. Life has an alternative – death. Heat has an alternative cold. Darkness has an alternative which is light. Hunger has an alternative to prosperity. The rainy season has an alternative to the dry season. So, for a President of over 220 million people, blessed with intellectual prowess and recognized globally, to come out and say there is no alternative is indeed disgraceful.

So, the statement of President Trump how would you analyze that in relation to the present situation in this country?

I think we are a dishonest people. The President of Nigeria should have come out and told Nigerians that, ‘Look, when I was looking for this office, I did everything, including inviting America to come and protect Christians. Myself and my colleagues wrote and invited America.’ If he had mentioned this to Nigerians, he would have been an honest man. Because when he was a non-state actor and desperate for power, he mobilized people. Those same things he demonstrated then are what he is doing today.

While he was mobilizing us because I participated effectively in the protests, I am aware of what the opposition led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Late President Buhari against then President Goodluck Jonathan wrote to America. We invited them, but because America is a workable society with a functional system, the letter was written to the American government.

When Obama left and Trump came, Trump approved the letter in his first tenure. Buhari went to America and lobbied. The first thing Trump asked was, ‘Why are you killing Christians in Nigeria?’ But Buhari took time to explain and pacify the American government.

As a result, the American government went into a security partnership with Nigeria. They have been giving grants, sending equipment and drones, and training counter-terrorist officials to fight terrorism in Nigeria because America knew that terrorists in Nigeria would likely one day attack their interests. They have their embassy and citizens in Nigeria. They even sold aircraft to us.

But unfortunately, all the grants and equipment we received from them instead of fighting terrorism the Nigerian government under this administration is massaging it.

You can see where, during security meetings, Jihadist terrorists were invited to government houses carrying rocket-propelled grenades, AK-47s, and other dangerous weapons. They took them to venues of so-called peace meetings, threatening, ‘If this is not done, we will not accept it.’ And yet they continue to kill people unchallenged in Plateau, Benue, Southern Kaduna, Niger, Kwara, Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Katsina. So, Trump decided to act on the request of Nigeria to come and protect Christians in Nigeria because, at that time, Boko Haram was attacking churches and kidnapping Christian girls in schools.

If Trump is saying today that there is Christian genocide in Nigeria, it wasn’t Trump that started it. It was Tinubu and his co-travelers, who in their search for power with the late president, wrote that letter. So why are we talking about sovereignty now? When Tinubu wrote, he was a non-state actor. He is now a state actor, and they have answered our prayers. He is saying he cannot protect Christians.

Jonathan was accused of not protecting Christians. Now he (Tinubu) is in power and cannot protect the same Christians and Trump is coming. Instead of us organizing thanksgiving and singing “Hallelujah” and even praying in tongues Holy Ghost fire! we are busy hypocritically shouting, ‘Oh, Nigeria is a sovereign country.’ Even former Heads of State who kept quiet when people were being killed are now talking about sovereignty. Have they forgotten that the Constitution says sovereignty belongs to the people? If sovereignty belongs to the people, and the people are being killed while the government does nothing, which sovereignty are they talking about? The owners of the sovereignty are being killed, and the government is not protecting them.

Under international law, every nation state is sovereign, with the responsibility of managing its domestic affairs. Another nation-state can only interfere in another country through specific processes under international law: Through a resolution of the United Nations, if there is genocide, ethnic cleansing, or crimes against humanity and the nation is unable to tackle it, through the principle of unwilling and undue influence, a customary principle of international law.

This means that if a nation is unable or unwilling to deal with such crimes, any country can seek the intervention of the UN or act to prevent humanity from being wiped out. America did that in Iraq, Canada (1984), Afghanistan, and elsewhere. Under that principle, the acting nation is justified if its interests are threatened. Terrorists in that country may be attacking or endangering that nation’s interests. So, under that principle, Trump is justified even without the letter written by Tinubu and his co-travelers. Boko Haram and ISIS have pledged allegiance to Al-Qaeda and ISIS in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, elevating Boko Haram to an international terrorist network.

This means Boko Haram can threaten American interests anywhere in Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, or elsewhere. Therefore, any country whose interests are threatened can intervene, attack terrorist enclaves in Nigeria, without necessarily going to the UN, because the terrorist cells here are no longer local, they are international. So, I think most commentators do not appreciate the magnitude of the issues at hand. The only way out would have been if the Nigerian government was not massaging Jihadi terrorists, rehabilitating and reintegrating them, even into our security services. The way the Nigerian government has behaved toward terrorism shows that it has turned a blind eye, or even enabled terrorism.

Why do I say this? This same government has on many occasions told Nigerians that they have the names of financial sponsors and enablers of terrorism. The first list came from Dubai. They said they would announce and prosecute them. It’s been six years now and nothing has happened. General Musa, about a month ago, said they have the names of sponsors and financiers of terrorism, and that they would release them.

As we speak, nothing has happened. Terrorists are slaughtering Nigerians like animals, raping daughters in front of their parents, and taking over ancestral homes while the government claims to be “on top of the situation.” I beg to disagree that the terrorists are on top of the situation, and the government is at the bottom of it.

So, do you support Trump’s response to come and assist Nigerians?

It’s not for me to support or not to support. I have no opinion on this because we invited them. Tinubu is among those who went to America and invited them. So even if I support or not, Tinubu is still alive and is the President of Nigeria. If he is now writing again to say, ‘Now that I am President, there are no more killings of Christians, America, don’t come,’ then he should write and send it to them. Nigerians have no opinion in this matter. Whether they like it or not, Tinubu and his co-travelers in the APC have committed Nigeria and President Trump will act based on that request. It is only Trump who will decide to act or not. But for me, to hold an opinion is like wasting my time. Let me leave the remaining energy in me to survive, maybe get some garlic to smoke.

You were part of those who led the protest against Jonathan. With the situation then and now, are you in any way regretting being part of that protest?

You know, everything is about belief and conviction. I was convinced that the withdrawal of oil subsidy was not the solution. I believed the government should prosecute the fraudulent oil companies that ripped the country dry, not shift the blame from government failure to Nigerians. But yes, of course, I am regretting because what I believed in has turned out not to help Nigeria. What we fought for in the APC was to change Nigeria, but we have changed Nigeria for the worse. This is not what I wanted for my country. So yes, I am regretting.

Being a lecturer yourself, coming from academia, and looking at the issues of strikes, what do you think should be the solution to ASUU?

The solution is simple. Government should be honest with its agreements. Government should decide whether education should be removed completely from the exclusive and concurrent lists and handed over as a residual matter so that states can take over education.

The Federal Government should either remove its hand completely and hand over universities to states or private entities to manage, or if it remains involved, it must live up to its responsibilities and obligations. Therefore, ASUU strikes are a genuine demand by patriotic members of the academia for better and qualitative education for Nigerians. I support their cause even if I’m dead, my grave will support their cause if things do not change. Because the Nigerian government is hypocritical about education. The Minister of Education’s children are not schooling in Nigeria. Their school fees in foreign universities in a year are more than the salary of a professor in Nigeria for five years. Members of the National Assembly and their children are also schooling abroad.

You talked about the strategy of the APC ahead of 2027?

Yes, I said the APC is mobilising Nigerians as a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 election. The leaders of the party and the party itself are very grateful that every day, the APC is unfolding its nefarious plans, and that is giving the party an advantage to also provide contingent reactions on how to deal with it yes, how to deal with the party in 2027. So, the APC are going around seeking endorsements and also luring people to decamp.

You’re from Plateau. Are you contesting for any position in 2027?

I’ve not made up my mind to contest any election yet.

But you wanted to be in the National Assembly?

Yes, in the past yes, but I’ve not made up my mind now to contest any election. What I’m preoccupied with is building a very strong political party that will end the recklessness of the APC and its locust regime.

So, how will you assess the administration of Governor Mutfwang in Plateau State?

Well, Governor Mutfwang has not differed very much from governors of this republic. So much has not been achieved. He started very well and we were quite encouraged, but he has not been able to continue with what he started. Rather, he has slowed down, and this is becoming a very serious concern for well-meaning citizens of the state.

The politics of the state has already been heightened by the two rival political parties—the PDP and the APC. Yes, they’ve charged the political atmosphere because every day you read and hear attacks on each other. They’ve gone too low to even attack personalities. That is how desperate the situation is for the APC in the state.

They’re also having a lot of people defecting into their party, mostly from the PDP because of the crisis in the party. But Plateau too is a very difficult political entity. Whether the APC, with all they are doing, can yield anything positive remains to be seen. They have not also done anything in the alternative to show that they are better.

Because I expected the APC, holding the position of Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, one of the ministries with the heaviest budget in this country, to make an impact. But the impact has not been felt on the Plateau. The only thing we have seen the APC doing is for the national chairman to be visiting churches and donating millions or for a party member to come for a burial and donate millions

That’s all they have been doing. But structural development is zero; war against corruption zero; war against poverty zero. Electricity zero. They have not done anything. So, the APC is not even better than Mutfwang.

Do you see Mutfwang coming back in 2027?

Of course. Plateau people have never defeated any incumbent. So, I don’t think they will choose Mutfwang to defeat. There were worse people than Mutfwang, but they were re-elected. Yes, there were worse people than Mutfwang, but they were re-elected. So why Mutfwang?

He has modestly tried, but I think the challenges he is facing now have slowed his approach to governance. But defeating Mutfwang will be difficult because there are a lot of sentiments involved. If you defeat Mutfwang and elect another person from the Central Zone, it means he’s going to spend eight years there. So, power will remain in the Central Zone for 12 years. You think other zones will accept that? Because in Plateau, we are not discussing merit or meritocracy, we are discussing power shifts. So, the people of the Northern Zone who are waiting to present a governor in 2031 will not support anything that would delay their own chance. So, defeating Mutfwang would be a bad sell for them.

There is this rumour that he may defect to APC. Do you buy into that?

Well, I don’t have any opinion on that because I’m not Mutfwang. But you see, Mutfwang now is between the Devil and the deep blue sea. And the way the APC is capitalising on the humility of Mutfwang and humiliating him is also not fair. Because, for them to go to their congress or caucus meeting and move a motion that he’s not accepted into APC is humiliating. And that was bad and terrible. You don’t treat a sitting governor like that. He has not even indicated that he was going to your party. So why would you do that to him? Is it because you are intoxicated with the power of the Federal Government and you think you can humiliate him that way?

Would anybody have done that to any APC governor in the state? Were they better when they were on the platform? But nobody treated them like they were tolerated. The PDP conducted their opposition in a very civilised manner. But the APC now is very aggressive, very hostile, and is deploying all antics of character assassination, blackmail, and propaganda.

To me, I think they have a better way of dealing with Mutfwang. Let them defeat Mutfwang with performance. They now have a Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, they have a National Chairman, they have senators, they have members of the House of Assembly. Mutfwang is the only person in the PDP with few legislators.

But the entire government of the state is APC. House of Reps their majority. House of Assembly their majority. They have two senators. What have they been able to do differently that they are shouting at Mutfwang, who is a governor alone in his party?

So I expect them to have flooded the state with development so that the PDP can say, ‘Oh, APC is a better alternative,’ not to be harassing Mutfwang, not to be insulting him, not to be fighting him. Yet, they have a lot of money in their hands, and we have not seen anything.

So, I think the PDP are going to look at this. Look at the numbers: the party in power is APC in Plateau. If you put the resources at their disposal, it’s more than what Mutfwang controls. So, what have they done with it?