Solomon Buchi Sends Strong Message To Oluwadolarz’s Fiancée Amid Infidelity Saga

Nigerian relationship coach, Solomon Buchi has advised skit maker OluwaDolarz’s fiancée, Ife Luv to move on from the relationship or risk living the rest of her life in misery.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ife Luv called out the skit maker on Wednesday via her Instagram page, accusing him of infidelity.

It would be recalled that Oluwadolarz engaged Ife Luv in November 2024, with a video surfacing online that captured epic moments from the proposal.

However, in a shocking development, Ife Luv announced the end of their engagement in a series of Instagram posts, revealing the circumstances that led to her decision.

Ife Luv stated that she had parted ways with Oluwadolarz due to his infidelity and took primary responsibility for their son, Nifemi.

Reacting to the development, Solomon Buchi took to his page to advise Ife Luv to move on from the relationship if OluwaDolarz was not financially stable and was a chronic cheat.

He further advised Ife Luv to ignore the advice of the mother of the skit maker because she has a different mindset and doesn’t understand the new generation.

He further advised that Ife Luv save herself from a lifetime of misery.

He wrote, “Dear Ife, while marriage isn’t a bed of roses, it’s wrong to get into it as a bed of thorns. If indeed everything you’ve said about Oluwadollarz is true—his cheating spree and lack of financial stability—let him go.”

“It’s one thing for a man to cheat once and make it up to you, but it’s hellish and characteristic of him if he keeps sleeping with everything in a skirt. Ignore his mother’s plea because she’s from a different generation.

“A broken relationship is better than a broken marriage. You sound like a very educated girl. Save yourself a lifetime of misery.”

