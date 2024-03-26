Solomon Buchi Lauds Bobrisky For Winning Best Dressed

Controversial Nigerian socialite, and life coach, Solomon Buchi has applauded judges who awarded Bobrisky ‘Best Dressed Female Award” at a movie premiere.
New Telegraph reports that Bobrisky has been making headlines for winning the best-dressed female at a movie premiere on Sunday, March 24.
Bobrisky’s award garnered a lot of controversy on social media, due to the fact that the movie premiere featured several other elegantly attired female celebrities
Amid the social media uproar, Solomon Buchi has disclosed how proud he is of Bobrisky for coming far and making a mark in the entertainment industry.
He further encouraged Bobrisky to continue doing the good works and also enjoy God’s blessings.
