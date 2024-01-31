Solomon Buchi Knocks Yul Edochie Over Launch Of Online Ministry

Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi has shared his view on the online church opened by controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie.

New Telegraph recalls that Edochie had at the beginning of the year announced the launching of his online church called “True Salvation Ministry”.

However, Yul Edochie conducted the inaugural church service on his YouTube channel on Sunday, where he spoke on life in general.

Reacting to Edochie’s sermon on Sunday, Buchi took to his social media page, insisting that the actor might need intensive mental care, adding that Edochie is making a mockery of the Christian faith and that his ministry is an embarrassment to Christians.

READ ALSO:

He further urged the thespian to seek repentance and healing first for committing adultery before opening a church.

Buchi said,‘’ Yul Edochie is making a caricature of the Christian faith. From cheating on his wife, getting another woman pregnant and being caught, to claiming polygamy is normal and okay, and now to open a ‘ministry’ claiming God called him.

“No doubt, God can call anyone, but there’s a whole structure to the logistics of starting a ministry.

“Who is Yul Edochie’s spiritual father? What church does he even currently attend? Who discipled him? In the past months, he’s been involved in adultery and polygamy, which the Lord can forgive, but why is his ministry launch so close to a vulnerable season, for which he needs repentance and healing?

“Yul has been through quite a lot in the past months, and he might need intensive mental care. This charade isn’t helping and all he needs is Jesus and reflective time to morph into a better man. It’s hard to tell if his ‘ministry’ is sarcastic or real, but whatever it is, it is still embarrassing to the Christian faith. Get your life and family together first, Yul.”