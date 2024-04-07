Solo Driver, Pelumi Nubi Arrives Lagos From London

The 28-year-old travel content creator, Pelumi Nubi has just arrived from her lone road trip to Lagos, Nigeria, from London, United Kingdom.

Nubi’s arrival was announced on Sunday, in a post shared by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile via his verified X account.

According to him, Nubi, a British-Nigerian citizen was welcomed by the Lagos State Government when she made the lone drive at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border.

He wrote, “Lagos State Government gives a hero’s welcome to Peluminubi_, a Nigeria-British citizen who did a solo drive from London to Lagos.

“Pelumi was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border on behalf of Lagos State Government by the Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka; and the Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe. Welcome home!”

Sunday Telegraph recalls that; Nubi started her solo trip in a car on January 30, 2024.

However, she heads to the University of Lagos (Unilag) for her welcome party.