Solidstar Shares More Details Of His Drug Related Journey

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Solidstar has shared more details about his humbling experience with drugs, particularly Ice.

The musician who is finally recovering from drug addiction shares his experience as he revealed how much he suffered owing to his constant usage of addictive drugs.

According to him, he was introduced to the infamous substance, Ice, three years ago by a group of guys, and ever since, his life and career have been put on hold.

He revealed it affected him so badly that one time, he attempted to travel to the UK without even getting a visa.

Solidstar further stated that he had even called his brother, asking him to follow him on the journey.

It also led to an altercation between him and a taxi driver, where he hit the driver’s glass because the driver refused to take him to the airport because of his lack of funds.

Watch the video here;