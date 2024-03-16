Solidstar Narrates His Journey With Hard Drugs (Video)

Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo, popularly known as Solid Star has finally opened up to share his heartbreaking story after getting introduced to hard drugs in 2021.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the singer was captured sometime last year, roaming around the streets while looking mentally unstable.

His brother shared a video revealing that the mental illness had been going on for a while and the family had been trying to keep it private but it had gone beyond their control.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Honest Bunch podcast, the music star who looks healthier and better revealed that some boys introduced him to Ice, a type of addictive substance as far back as 2021. He also admitted the drugs really reduced the quality of his life significantly. Speaking further, he narrated how he started hearing voices in his head telling him he was a king and he shouldn’t pay for anything. He started trekking long distances and living a subpar life, despite his celebrity status due to his unfortunate addiction. Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEDU ANI (@nedu_official)