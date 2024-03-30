Solider Stabs Ondo Trader To Death

The Nigerian Army and the Ondo State Police Command on Saturday announced they have begun efforts to fish out a solder who allegedly killed a trader in Akure, the state capital.

According to the reports, the trader got into a fight with the unidentified soldier on Saturday in the well-known Arakale Market, of Akute, and the soldier then fatally stabbed the trader.

Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, the public relations officer for the state police, confirmed the occurrence and stated that the soldier’s arrest was still being pursued.

Odunlami said, “Yes, the police can confirm the stabbing of a young man by a soldier. The command is in touch with the military authority so that the culprit(s) can be identified and arrested”

READ ALSO:

The soldier, according to a market source, got into a fight with his colleagues after forcing them to return the money he had paid the deceased for subpar service.

The source said, “I think the soldier and the trader (deceased) had an argument over service rendered by the trader. I think the solder was not satisfied with the service and he asked for a refund.

“That was when the trouble started. Later, the soldier mobilised his colleagues and the arguments continued. It was there the trader was stabbed by one of the soldiers, after which they left the scene.”

The source further stated that other market vendors blocked Arakale Road to prevent cars from passing, sparking a protest in response to the incident. To clear the road, cops had to step in.