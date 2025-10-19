Solid Minerals Should Be Removed From Exclusive List, Says Rep Gbefwi

Hon. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi represents Karu/ Keffi/ Kokona Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and is the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on developments in the solid minerals sector and other issues

Not long ago, your committee had a public hearing on 12 bills, which are meant to reposition the solid minerals sector. What is the state of those bills?

Yes, as we speak, the technical committee have met once. They’re going to meet again. We’re tidying up and pushing for third reading before the bills go to the Senate for concurrence.

There was some hype around the Solid Minerals Development Fund when it was instituted. But not much has been heard about that. I would like to hear from you as the chairman of the oversighting committee. What is happening to the fund?

Solid Minerals Development Fund, as you know, is an interventionist agency. But I would not agree that not much has been done. Remember, we had the issue of PAGMI, which is the Presidential Gold Artisanal Miners Initiative, where the Nigerian government was to mop up gold, buy it by the Central Bank, and our reserves would be shored up in gold so that it serves as an edge. And I know they’ve done quite a lot with regards to that space. Secondly, I know of a number of federal institutions where they have carried out some interventions. For example, in Nasarawa State; and I’m not saying it because it is my state.

But they have some interventions at Nasarawa State University, among other things. They’ve done quite a lot of interventions there. And in terms of capacity building for the sector, I know they’ve done quite a lot of work. But don’t forget, they’ve equally entered into quite a lot of agreements with foreign bodies, foreign partners like the African Financial Corporation, (AFC), to see how they can derisk the mining space. Don’t forget that the mining space is a very capitalintensive space. And you look at it, how much are they really getting? A function of output should be weighed with input. You understand? So how much are they really getting to be able to justify the amount of traction we’re requiring from them? But by and large, I would say they’ve done appreciably well. Are they there yet? No, there’s still a lot to be desired. In my opinion, I’m working on legislation that will actually reform their operations and make them much more adaptive to the present economic space, the mining ecosystem in the world today. And I believe when that is done, you will definitely have the Solid Minerals Development Fund that we all pray for.

There has been some advocacy by states to control mining activities in their various localities. I recall that when your committee visited the Cross River State governor, he re-echoed the same sentiments. What’s the position of the committee and by extension, the House on this demand?

Let me say I’m the number one advocate of the devolution of powers with regards to solid natural resources, not only the solid minerals, all natural resources, even petroleum; although petroleum is actually a solid mineral because it’s all extraction, agriculture, everything. I believe there should be the devolution of powers. The states should take responsibility. I liken it to when all the government houses in Abuja were under the Head of Service’s office. Abuja was becoming a slum. But as soon as monetization was introduced and the houses handed over to individual government workers, what happened? Abuja became Beverly Hills. The person that could apply to Head of Service to change a bulb in his house, did not only start changing his bulbs, but changed his roof, put marble everywhere and transformed his house as little as it was. Because we believe in the ownership concept.

By the time somebody is in his farm and you’re coming to the farm and you tell him that all that comes out there, you’re not going to get anything, he will not hold the person extracting the solid minerals accountable? But when he knows, like in the US for instance, that that is his or her land and what is coming out of there is his own, but gives some percentage to the state and to the federal government, he will work to protect it.

So, I can assure you that today, if that is granted, there’ll be proper accountability for everything that has been mined from our grounds in this country. So, I’m a firm advocate of full devolution. In fact, for me, Section 44 of the 1999 Constitution should be amended, and I don’t just advocate for this, I sponsored a constitutional amendment bill to that effect that we should scrap Section 44 where solid natural resources are on the exclusive list and it should be put on the residual list, not even on the concurrent list. This is to enable people to have ownership of what is theirs and contribute to the state, contribute to the federal government. It will take off a lot of loads from the federal government. I can assure you, we will be better off with the amount of monies that we’ll get as a country.

There are concerns about the activities of foreigners in our mining space. Some have argued that they’re part of the insecurity the nation is faced with today. There is even an allegation that a particular mining company does not have a Nigerian partner. And some don’t even have CAC registration and they are still operating in Nigeria?

I would love to have details of the cases you mentioned here. I would love to have details of these cases. But you know, it’s a function of our laws. Do our laws stipulate you must have a Nigerian partner? Are they registered by CAC legally? Are they Nigerian entities?

These are things you look at. Or are they foreign companies that have been given licenses? These are things you look at. In a lot of these cases, and I cannot speak too much on this, because it’s an ongoing investigation. But we’ve seen so many, I’ll be honest with you – not too comfortable cases. A lot of cases that don’t sit well with us. But just as I said, it’s an ongoing investigation. And as a committee, these are the kind of things that are going to constitute our recommendations. And we intend to actually put together a very robust report that will cover a lot of grey areas. But I can tell you for free that a lot of the activities are going on, some very irresponsible. Some, you would imagine if they would ever do this in their own countries. But some of them are perpetrating such acts here. But just as I said, it’s an ongoing investigation. And by the time we’re done with it, we’re going to put up a very robust report that would be laid on the floor of the House.

You talk about your committee’s investigations but I don’t know whether you’re aware, there’s an Ad Hoc Investigative Committee on illegal mining doing the same thing. Is this not like an overlap? Or is your committee overburdened?

Well, I would say such a committee is not fully known. Going by the votes and proceedings of the House, such a committee is not fully known. I know there was an attempt to create one in the wisdom of the speaker. But equally, in his wisdom, a point of order was raised by me and the issue was stepped down. And I know that with these investigations and the referral that came by a resolution of the House, it was stepped down. And from the votes and proceedings at my disposal, such a committee does not legally exist.

But of course, since you have mentioned it, it’s an issue, which I believe the leadership will take very seriously. And if there was a mistake somewhere in the wisdom of the leadership, I know it would definitely be resolved. There is no issue of our committee being overburdened. We’re delivering on the job by God’s special grace. We’re one of the few committees that have been giving jobs and have actually made out reports and submitted them on the floor of the House. We’re one of the few committees that has consistently held public hearings for bills that have been reverted.

I believe I stand to be corrected, there is no outstanding bill that has been sent to this committee that a public hearing has not been held. We have been covered all by God’s special grace. We are very keen on moving this sector forward. We have created a very good relationship with the ministry and the stakeholders in a bid to make sure we exercise our legislative duty and in harmony with the Nigerian people.

You sponsored the bill for the establishment of the National Assembly Library and Resource Centre. Now that the library has taken off, how satisfied are you with what is going on there?

First and foremost, I am elated that God gave me that privilege. And I must thank the then speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who appointed me as chairman of the committee at the time. When you look at the location of my office right now, it’s even informed by that project. So, when I look out of the window and I look at that project, I feel fulfilled and these are the kind of things I live for. So many members have passed through this National Assembly. How many members can point to a project that they were instrumental to being put on the ground? Even if my name is not on that building, I remain ever grateful that I pioneered its existence.

The hinges that make the door swing are usually ignored and are not seen, but they make the door swing. So, I am so excited and I thank God that the project is finally there and is functioning well. Secondly, the largest library in the world is the Library of Congress of the United States. Our job is 80, if not 90 per cent research. That’s the truth. I should be informed on any argument we’re having. And in their little way, they’ve barely been one year plus. They are still taking baby steps. They are trying. I know they are doing a lot of linkages with foreign partners. They are doing a lot of capacity building.

And I know they are equally launching such engines very soon. From what I hear and gather because I’m no more the chairman of that committee, but the Library is doing well. And by and large, when you walk into that place as a legislator, you will be proud of what is there. Even as it stands today, you will agree that it’s one of the hallmark achievements of the National Assembly. So, apart from the building, even in terms of capacity, I know they are equally doing quite a lot. Even when you see the manpower they have been able to put together. This is your third term in the House but when you left the APC for SDP, many people believed you wouldn’t return to the parliament. How did you make it? And ahead of 2027, there have been a lot of realignment. Are you trying to port to the ruling party since your senator, Ahmed Wadada is said to be on his way to the APC? Thank you for that question. I have always won my election in the opposition.

One of the most difficult decisions I had to take was leaving the PDP. And I will confess, when I went to the APC, I don’t think I would want that kind of baptism again. However, I am not saying the APC is a bad party in itself. Far from it. The APC has a lot of people that mean well for this country. Politics in Nigeria, unlike in other climates, has been likened to a vehicle that you can use to be able to work and satisfy the aspirations of your people. For me, I am very comfortable. The horse I’m on, none of his legs are broken.

And I believe the SDP, especially in Nasarawa State, has a lot in store for its people. Don’t forget, in the last election, the SDP, out of three senators, won two, and the PDP won one. Even if my senator is leaving, I do not know whether it has been announced on the floor of the Senate yet. So, I cannot confirm the authenticity of that. I have not been formally informed. But be that as it may, we still have a senator. We still have two House of Reps members and four House of Assembly members. But the wave of defection is not only peculiar to us. It is happening across all the parties. But remember that Nasarawa is different when it comes to politics. In 2011, we produced the only CPC governor in the country. Then in 2023, SDP won two senatorial zones, House of Representatives and State Assembly seats even though the governor is APC. So, who knows what may happen in 2027?

Should I take it that you are contesting for governor under SDP in 2027?

I did not say so. Wait till then.