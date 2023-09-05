Solid minerals revenue rises by 52% to N193bn

An audit report by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) on Monday revealed that revenue from the solid minerals sector grew by 51.89 per cent in 2021 to N193.59 billion when compared to N116.82 billion recorded in 2020. The report stated 1,214 companies were covered in the audit with actual financial flow into the Federation Account placed at N177.44 billion. A breakdown of the revenue into the Federation Account showed that Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, generated N169.52 billion while Mining Cadastre Office, MCO, and Mining Inspectorate Department generated N4.3 billion and N3.62 billion respectively.

The report showed that from 2007 to 2021, government revenue from the sector amounted to N814.59 billion. The sector recorded 85 per cent increase in mining licences to 2,045 in 2021 from 1,482 in 2020. Also, total export from the sector in 2021 was 143,000 tons valued at $101 million with China accounting for 95 percent and 88 percent of the export volume and value. The report also stated that the mining sector contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, was 0.63 percent or N1.10 trillion. In terms of contribution to government revenue, the report disclosed the solid minerals sector contributed just 2.62 percent of the government’s N6.63 trillion total revenue.

On production, the solid minerals report disclosed that the total volume of solid minerals used or sold in 2021 was 76.28 million tons with a royalty payment of N3.57 billion. The minerals with the largest production volume in the year under review were Granite, Limestone, Laterite, Clay and Sand. Dangote Plc accounted for the highest production with a total production of 28.8 million tons. Bua and Lafarge accounted for 8.4 and 4.3 million tons while Zeberced accounted for 3.3 million tons respectively.