Solid Minerals: Nigeria Attracts Over $2.6bn FDIs In 2 Years

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has charged the US and African nations to prioritise the establishment of regional energy hubs as a strategic pathway to accelerate cross-border mining industrialization and strengthen the supply chain of critical minerals essential for the global energy transition.

Speaking at a high-level panel themed: “Critical Minerals in Africa: Meeting Global Demand” at the ongoing Powering Africa Summit in Washington, D.C., United States, Alake also said more investments had been attracted into Nigeria in the last two years.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s openness to genuine investors, the Minister emphasized strict compliance with local laws and regulations while outlining key investment incentives, including tax waivers on imported mining equipment and full repatriation of profits after due payment of royalties and taxes.

“We have successfully de-risked and sanitized the mining environment, making it conducive to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Within the last two and a half years, we have attracted over $2.6 billion in FDI into the sector,” he affirmed.

He emphasized that sustainable partnerships with Africa remain the fastest route to meeting rising global demand for critical minerals.

He called for the development of regional industrial corridors akin to the Lobito Corridor, noting that similar belts —such as the Lagos–Abidjan corridor, spanning Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire, as well as the Walvis Bay Corridor linking Southern and Central Africa to global markets— could unlock vast mineral potential across the continent.

According to the Minister, such corridors would serve as economic catalysts by driving infrastructure development, enhancing energy access, and promoting regional integration. “The development of nuclear power in one West African country, for instance, can service an entire corridor.

With that in place, local beneficiation, technology transfer, manufacturing, and cross-border industrialization will naturally follow. If three to five such corridors are developed in Africa, we would significantly advance industrialization across the continent, creating a win-win outcome for both Africa and the West,” he stated.

Highlighting the impact of reforms under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alake noted that strengthened governance structures, improved regulatory frameworks, digitization of licensing processes, and enhanced ease of doing business have repositioned Nigeria’s mining sector as a key driver of economic diversification.