Solid Minerals Integral To Nigeria’s Development – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said the solid minerals sector is an integral part of developing a robust economy, taking attention away from oil revenue.

The Speaker stated this on Thursday at a public hearing organised by the House committee on Solid Minerals Development on 12 bills aimed at developing the solid minerals sector.

Abbas said developing the sector is not an option, but an imperative as the nation looks towards building a diversified, resilient, and inclusive economy.

​Represented by Hon. Mark Oseni, the speaker said the bills before for consideration represent a strategic pivot in the national economic agenda, adding that for decades, our economy has been heavily reliant on a single commodity.

He said, “As we look towards building a diversified, resilient, and inclusive economy, the development of our solid minerals sector is not just an option—it is an imperative.

“These bills collectively address the key challenges and opportunities in this sector, from legal frameworks and institutional reforms to funding mechanisms and human capital development.

According to the speaker, the bills are a testament to the House’s commitment to building the intellectual and technical capacity required to harness the mineral wealth responsibly.

He stressed that the success of these legislative efforts hinges on the quality of the input the House receive from the stakeholders, adding that their contributions will enable the Committee to refine these bills into comprehensive, forward-looking, and effective laws that will truly serve the national interest.

​In his welcome address, Chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals, Hon. Jonathan Gaza, said the exercise is not just a constitutional duty, but also a strategic step towards repositioning the solid minerals sector as a true pillar of Nigeria’s economic transformation.

He said, “As we are all aware, the solid minerals sector holds enormous potential for national growth, job creation, revenue generation, and industrial development. Yet, for decades, this potential has remained underutilised due to outdated laws, weak institutional frameworks, and poor funding mechanisms.

“This House, through the Committee on Solid Minerals Development, is determined to reverse that trend by strengthening the legislative foundation of the sector.

He explained that the public hearing provides a platform for all stakeholders—government agencies, industry players, community representatives, academia, and civil society—to contribute their knowledge, perspectives, and recommendations.

He stressed that the committee is committed to a participatory process because the success of these legislative efforts depends on how well they reflect the realities and aspirations of all stakeholders.