Solid Minerals: FG Woos Investors With Electronic Data-Based Initiatives

Share

The Federal Government has urged international investors to take advantage of the electronic databased initiatives developed by Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Resources Ministry to invest in the tapping and processing of Nigeria’s abundant mineral resources.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Minister Dele Alake, who canvassed for more investment by global firms in the tapping and processing of Nigeria’s immense mineral resources, spoke during the current Mines & Money Conference in Islington, United Kingdom. According to a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Bamigbetan, Alake also unveiled the Nigerian Mineral Decision Support System (NMRDSS), the Electronic Mining Cadastral (EMC+), and the National Geo-Data Centre.

He explained that the NMRDSS, is an online resource that provides read-only access to extensive geoscientific and geoeconomic data. He explained that these were three important web portals intended to give investors access to vital information and expedite commercial procedures. He said that with the NMRDSS, investors could also apply for and oversee mining licenses remotely with the EMC+’s transparent, real-time mineral title management platform.

The minister also said Nigeria was making tremendous advancement in the use of digital technology to improve accessibility and transparency in the solid minerals industry. He added that based on elements including hydrology, topography, urban development, and transportation, it helps investors evaluate mineral occurrences and make well-informed judgements.

Alake, who is also the Chairman of Africa Minerals Strategy Group, said Nigeria made useful expenditures to gather precise geoscientific data, especially for rare earth elements and vital minerals like lithium. He said these initiatives strengthened Nigeria’s determination to address climate change and establish the nation as a key participant in the worldwide transition to a green economy.

Share

Please follow and like us: