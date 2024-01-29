‘Solid’ Eagles can challenge for title –Song

Cameroon’s head coach, Rigobert Song, expressed his belief that the Super Eagles possess the capability to excel in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The Super Eagles secured a stunning 2-0 victory over the Indomitable Lions on Saturday, knocking them out of the competition. Ademola Lookman’s goals in each half paved the way for Jose Peseiro’s men to cruise to victory against their perennial rivals. Song commended the Super Eagles’ performance in the game and is optimistic about their chances of clinching a fourth AFCON title in Cote d’Ivoire.

“Nigeria played a good game. They are a solid side, and they proved that against us. Congratulations to them,’” Song said after the game. “We are a young team, still in the rebuilding process. We made a couple of mistakes, which is normal with a young team like ours. “Nigeria have always been a favourite, and I think they have the quality to win the competition.” he added.