Soldiers Rescue 6 Kidnap Victims In Benue

Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, at the weekend rescued six kidnapped victims, including a child, in Benue State. This was disclosed in a statement by spokesman of OPWS, Lt. Umar Muhammad.

The statement said the rescue operation was in continuation of the ongoing clearance operations in Taraba State, code-named Operation Lafiya Nakowa. “On October 2, suspected kidnappers intercepted a Toyota Carina II vehicle coming from Katsina-Ala in Benue State and abducted the passengers after forcing the vehicle to a halt around an abandoned checkpoint.

“The victims were whisked into the bush by the armed men. “Acting on a timely tip-off, troops of 6 Brigade, in conjunction with the Police, swiftly mobilised and combed the general area. “Their rapid response led to the successful rescue of six persons, comprising the driver and five passengers.

“The rescued victims have been identified as: Mr Terna Gbaya, 43 years, Mr Musa Adamu, 55 years, Mrs Rose Sor, 35 years, Mrs Lydia Vyiashima, 40 years, Mrs Comfort Iyofar, 60 years, and a baby. “The victims have been reunited with their families,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are still ongoing to track down the perpetrators and rescue any other victims that may still be in captivity. The statement added, “The Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the swift response and synergy between the troops and the police that led to the successful rescue operation.