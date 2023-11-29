Soldiers/Police Crisis: IGP Thanks Fintiri For Quelling Clash

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun has applauded Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State for his quick intervention in quelling the recent clash between police and soldiers last Tuesday.

Mr Kayode Egbetukun during his courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House, Yola described the incident as regrettable, saying efforts are ongoing to handle the situation for justice to prevail after a thorough investigation.

The Inspector General of Police who saluted the Governor for his continuous support to the Police Command in the State, saying the gesture is aimed at maintaining peaceful coexistence among the citizens.

He however unveiled his vision for the Force, emphasizing citizen-friendly policing, alignment with government priorities, and a robust response to evolving criminal dynamics.

Responding, the Governor praised Edbetokun for instigating positive changes in the Nigerian Police Force, particularly in enhancing personnel welfare.

Governor Fintiri also seized the opportunity to request the establishment of a police mobile training school in Mbamba Yola, demonstrating his commitment to bolstering the security of lives and property in Adamawa and across Nigeria.

On the recent clash, the Governor assured that such incidents would not reoccur and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to enhance security within the state.

While addressing officers and men of the force at the State Police Headquarters, Kayode Egbetukun observed a minute silence for the late inspector Jacob Daniel who lost his life during the clash, adding that his death will not be in vain.

He lamented that “the soldiers came in a manner like the Boko Haram insurgents and attacked our facilities and killed our fine Officer while on duty”.

He challenged the police to remain focused as such unwarranted attacks should not dampen their spirit but to remain committed in partnership with other security agencies to surmount the security challenges bedeviling the country.

According to the Inspector General, “We are not at war with other security agencies in the country, believing that such unholy incident would be the last to happen “.

Speaking earlier, the State Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Adeniyi said his assumption, that there has been a concerted effort to positively rebuild the security architecture to meet the emerging challenges of many heinous crimes.

Adeniyi requested the IGP to provide them with Armoured Personal Carriers (APC), gun trucks, and Hilux vehicles to enable the police command to maintain the tempo.