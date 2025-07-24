Soldiers Kill Top B’Haram Commander, Camera Man In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralised a top Boko Haram commander, Ibn Khalid, and scores of other terrorists including their cameraman in Borno State.

The feat follows a successful operations conducted by the army across remote communities in the state which led to the recovery of a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and logistics equipment belonging to the terrorists.

In a statement yesterday, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, said troops deployed in Monguno repelled an attempted terrorist infiltration and, during pursuit operations, discovered blood trails along the withdrawal routes of the fleeing insurgents.

“Items recovered included a large quantity of 7.62mm special ammunition, one PKT belt, an AK-47 rifle magazine, a Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb, and other military gear,” the statement said On the neutralised top commander, he said, “In a separate encounter at Bitta, in Gwoza Local Government Area, troops again repelled an infiltration attempt.

The insurgents were met with superior firepower, leading to the death of several fighters, including Ibn Khalid, a senior Quiad commander, and the group’s cameraman.

“Troops recovered more weapons, AK-47 magazines, and a camcorder from the scene.” The statement further disclosed that in various subsidiary operations within the same period, at least 17 terrorists were neutralised in offensives stretching from Sambisa Forest to Madagali and Kaga Local Government Areas. Several motorcycles and logistics items were also seized.