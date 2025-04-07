Soldiers Kill 3 Bandits, Destroy Over 70 Camps In Taraba

Share

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke have neutralised three bandits and destroyed criminal hideouts during a clearance operation in the Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The operation, which took place on Saturday as part of the ongoing Operation Lafiya Jamaa, was aimed at dismantling the criminal network wreaking havoc on the state’s security.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations for the 6 Brigade, Captain Olubodunde Oni, yesterday, said the troops targeted known bandit hideouts, clearing the Achalle area before advancing to Chibi.

“On arrival at Chibi, the troops made contact with the bandits, who began fleeing upon sighting the advancing forces.

In the engagement that followed, three bandits were neutralised, and several makeshift camps used by the criminals were destroyed,” the statement read. Items recovered during the operation include two motorcycles, one AK-47 rifle magazine, and 13 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The statement added that troops also conducted a sweep of the Dutsen Zaki and Achalle axis, where more than 70 criminal camps have been dismantled in recent weeks.

“No human activity was observed during this latest sweep, indicating the sustained success of previous operations,” Oni said.

The Commander of 6 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their tactical success and assured residents that there would be no haven for terrorists or criminal elements in Taraba State.

