Soldiers Didn’t Attack EKEDC Staff In Badagry –Eye Witnesses

Share

Some residents of Badagry yesterday debunked the allegations that soldiers from 15 Engineer Regiment of Nigerian Army attacked Eko Electricity Distribution Company staff on Friday morning at their roundabout office.

They told journalists in Badagry that soldiers had approached the staff of EKEDC for assistance on the fire outbreak behind the quarters of the Commanding Officer, who was away for an official programme.

Mr Asogba Nuho, an eye-witness, said that since the fire originated from EKEDC’s supply of high voltage that prompted call for intervention to quell the fire from the incident.

Asogba stated that when the EKEDC officially in charge of the switch board was reluctant and uncooperative, one of the soldiers gave him a couple of slaps.

He said: “They later resolved and followed the soldiers to visit the site of the fire outbreak around 1.00a.m to inspect the damaged equipment.

“There was nothing like attack, it was a kind of misunderstanding and it was resolved, even when the Commanding Officer heard about it, he immediately drove from his official engagement and returned to Badagry to resolve it.”

Another residents, Mr John Moses, said there was nothing like attack on the EKEDC staff.

According to him, it was a minor misunderstanding and it was resolved by the Badagry Divisional Police Officer, CSP Folajimi.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

