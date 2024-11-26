Soldiers Clash With Gunmen In Abia Community

Share

Personnel of the Nigerian Army’s 14 Brigade, Ohafia and gunmen in Mbata, Umuchima Village, Isiala Ngwa North LGA, Abia State have re- portedly been engaged in a fierce gun battle.

Reports said that over 15 Hilux vehicles and ar- mored personnel carriers arrived at Umuchima vil- lage around 6 a.m, targeting suspected gunmen.

The gunmen were re- portedly camped near a river that marks the boundary between Abia and the Mbaise axis of Imo State.

According to the report, soldiers have taken control of key junctions leading in and out of the village, while others engage the gunmen in nearby bushes.

Gunfire has persisted as of the time of this report, with no official statements from the Nigerian Army or the Abia State Government

. The development may not be unconnected to Governor Alex Otti’s recent pledge to enhance security following a meeting with top security officials.

