Soldiers Bust Criminal Hideout In Edo, Arrests 31 Suspects

Troops have arrested 31 suspects after a raid on a criminal hideout in Benin. The operation led by the Nigerian Army 4 Brigade Commander Brig.- Gen. Ebenezer Oduyebo on Monday followed a tip-off on the activities of a notorious fraud syndicate operating along the Benin-Sapele Bypass.

The suspects allegedly engaged in cybercrime, kidnapping, robbery, and other criminal activities. Items recovered from the scene included a vehicle, several smartphones, laptops, cash, a fetish pot and other incriminating materials.

The Army said its preliminary investigation revealed that many of the suspects were lured to the location by the syndicate’s leader, identified as Marvin Osabhuohien, now at large.

They were said to have been promised lucrative jobs abroad by Osabhuohien, but only to be forced into a web of criminal operations, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and cyber fraud.

Many of the victims are from different parts of the country and have been detained in the building for periods ranging between one and two years without freedom and living under fear and manipulation.

Oduyebo has commended the troops sand other security agencies for their bravery, vigilance, and continued commitment to keeping Edo State free from criminal elements.

