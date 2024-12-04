New Telegraph

Soldiers Arrested Over Manhandling Of Two Civilians In Badagry

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Army announced it had arrested some of its soldiers caught on camera torturing two civilians in Badagry, Lagos State.

New Telegraph reports that a viral video revealed some soldiers manhandling two civilians in Badagry-Lagos.

The video has, however, triggered an outcry with calls for action against the erring soldiers.

“After preliminary investigation, the Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that it has identified and arrested the soldiers involved in the unprofessional handling of two civilians in an unfortunate incident that occurred in Badagry-Lagos State as viewed in a viral video.

“A comprehensive military police investigation of the suspects is ongoing. Be assured that justice will be served accordingly.”

