On Wednesday, the Nigerian Army announced it had arrested some of its soldiers caught on camera torturing two civilians in Badagry, Lagos State.

New Telegraph reports that a viral video revealed some soldiers manhandling two civilians in Badagry-Lagos.

The video has, however, triggered an outcry with calls for action against the erring soldiers.

Reacting to the development, the army in a statement posted on its official X handle said the soldiers are already in custody.

“After preliminary investigation, the Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that it has identified and arrested the soldiers involved in the unprofessional handling of two civilians in an unfortunate incident that occurred in Badagry-Lagos State as viewed in a viral video.

“A comprehensive military police investigation of the suspects is ongoing. Be assured that justice will be served accordingly.”

