Soldiers Arrest Kidnap Suspect In Taraba

The troops of the Nigerian Army on Sunday apprehended an infamous kidnapper, Suleiman Ahmad who allegedly extorted over ₦70 million in ransom from his victims in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The development was confirmed by the Acting Director, of Army Public Relations, Capt. Oni Olubodunde, in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement during preliminary investigations, Ahmad, a resident of Bomanda village, confessed to abducting approximately 20 individuals in Lau Local Government, adding that he owned an AK-47 rifle used in his operations.

The arrest followed a coordinated sting operation conducted on November 12, 2024, across Maraban Abare, Bomanda, and Karamuke villages, aimed at curbing rampant kidnapping activities in the area.

“I want to reaffirm the Army’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring the safety of law-abiding residents.

“We will continue to deploy all necessary resources to protect citizens from the scourge of kidnapping and violent crimes.” the statement added

