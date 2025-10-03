Soldier, Police Officer Arrested For Arms Smuggling

Troops have apprehended a serving soldier and a police officer for alleged involvement in smuggling arms and logistics to Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters in the North East.

A source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the suspects were apprehended between September 26 and 28 in intelligence led operations. The source said the troops on internal security operations, had on September 26, intercepted suspicious movement of military-grade ammunition along a known terror supply route in Borno State.

He said the surveillance led to a sting operation on Sept. 27, during which the suspects were caught with rifles, ammunition and communication devices. He added that the preliminary investigation confirmed their alleged links to a wider supply network now under close watch. According to him, the duo are in military custody for interrogation and will face disciplinary measures before being handed over for prosecution.