Soldier, NSCDC Official Shot Dead In Benue

A soldier and an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been shot dead by gunmen said to be herdsmen in the Udeku community in the Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The slain officers said to be among the security personnel deployed in the area following persistent attacks by armed gangs were reportedly killed when they ran into an ambush along a road in the community.

Reports said the attack occurred around 5 pm as the security officials were returning from Aga Market, where they had gone to refill their gas stove.

It was learnt that the attack took place at the same location where five farmers were killed a few days ago while working on their farms. A source said: “They (hoodlums) took them (deceased) unawares, opened fire and killed them instantly.”

Following the incident, youths in the area quickly mobilised, combed the bushes and recovered their charred bodies and took them to the mortuary in Jato Aka.

It was also learnt that several houses were set ablaze, with many economic trees and farmlands destroyed, while hordes of the inhabitants, including women and children, fled for their lives.

A community leader, Lawrence Akerigba, said the assailants had previously destroyed property and disrupted farming activities in the area.

A senior military officer with the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS), who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack. Police spokeswoman, Udeme Edet, also confirmed the killing of the two security officials.