Soldier Kills Wife, Commits Suicide At Wawa Cantonment

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the tragic death of one of its personnel, Lance Corporal Akenleye Femi, who allegedly killed his wife before taking his own life at the Wawa Cantonment in Niger State.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Captain Stephen Nwankwo, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 22 Armoured Brigade, Ilorin, the incident occurred on October 11, 2025, at Block 15, Room 24, Corporals and Below Quarters within the cantonment.

The Army disclosed that both Femi and his wife were found dead in their apartment under circumstances that have left residents of the barracks in shock.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the soldier was on duty within the cantonment but had sought permission from his superior to attend to personal matters before the tragic discovery.

“The remains of the deceased have been preserved, while an in-depth investigation has commenced to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement read.

Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, Commander of the 22 Armoured Brigade, expressed regret over the unfortunate incident and extended condolences to the families, colleagues, and friends of the deceased couple.

He assured that the Army will thoroughly investigate the case and make the findings public.

“The Nigerian Army deeply regrets this tragic event and prays for the peaceful repose of their souls. Measures will also be put in place to prevent a recurrence,” the statement added.

The Army further appealed for public understanding and cooperation as it continues investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.