Soldier Kills Senior Officer, Injured Others In Sokoto

Following the shooting rampage in Sokoto State which resulted in the death of a senior officer, one soldier named James Kingsley was gunned down by other fellow troops.

The unfortunate occurrence happened at the Forward Operational Base in Magami under the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD).

The senior officer identified as OC Ukachuckwu (N/19548), was killed during the shooting rampage on Sunday at about 6:05 pm.

According to a military source, Kingsley went frenzied and opened fire, killing Ukachuckwu, before being captured by other soldiers present at the scene. However, some of Kingsley’s colleagues sustained injuries during the incident but are said to be in a stable condition in the hospital.

A military signal made available to the press and signed by Major MD Mikaailu read, “I TXT(.) SPECIAL SITREP (.) INCIDENT REPORT (.) AT ABOUT 041805HRS(.) WHILE ON STAND TO PERIOD 03NA/53/1572 CPL JAMES KINGSLEY FROM 26BN ATT TO TEAM 3 FOR OPHD FIRED 2LT OC UKACHUKWU (N/19548) AT TANGO 2 FOB MAGAMI (.) THE SLDRS WENT ON FIRING EVERYONE ON SIGHT(.) AND HE WAS GUNNED DOWN BY FELLOW SLDRS PRESENT AT THE TANGO(.) BOTH LATE OFFR AND SLDR WERE RUSHED TO MAGAMI GEN HOSP WHERE THE OFFER WAS CONFIRMED DEAD(.) SIT WITHIN OWN FOB IS UNDER CON (.) SY SIT REMAINS CC (.) OTHERWISE NTR (.)DETAIL LATER (.) PSE ACK///.”