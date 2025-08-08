New Telegraph

August 8, 2025
Soldier Killed, 2 Injured As Bandits Attack Army Vehicle In Katsina

Heavily armed men believed to be bandits ambushed a Nigerian Army Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), in Yadi Forest near Machika Village on Wednesday, in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing one soldier and leaving two others critically wounded.

The attack reportedly occurred around 2:32 p.m. after the military vehicle developed a mechanical fault during a routine patrol.

According to sources quoted by security analyst Zagazola Makama, a security analyst, the attackers took advantage of the breakdown to launch a coordinated assault on the stranded troops. “One soldier was fatally shot, while two others sustained life-threatening injuries. The wounded soldiers were quickly evacuated for emergency medical treatment,” a source confirmed.

