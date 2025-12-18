Soldier Killed, 13 Passengers Kidnapped On Okene–Auchi Highway

Gunmen, yet to be identified, have reportedly shot dead a soldier and abducted 13 passengers during coordinated attacks on two commercial vehicles along the Okene–Auchi Federal Highway.

A security expert, Zagazola Makama, said in a post on his official X handle that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the assailants, dressed in military uniform, intercepted a green Toyota Sienna conveying nine passengers from Abuja to Delta State.

Quoting a reliable source, Makama said six passengers were abducted from the vehicle, while some others were rescued. The attackers also stopped a white Toyota Hiace bus, conveying 11 passengers from Delta State to Abuja, during the same operation.

“Seven passengers were abducted from the Hiace bus, while four were rescued,” the source said. The report added that a serving Non-Commissioned Officer of the Nigerian Army, who was among the passengers and had identified himself as a soldier, was shot by the attackers.