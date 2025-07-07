Soldier Escapes Death After Being Swept Away By Flood In Edo

A yet-to-be-identified operative of the Nigerian Army yesterday narrowly escaped death after he was swept away by a ravaging flood in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State. The incident occurred near the Igbira Camp area, close to a drainage channel after a heavy rainfall.

The soldier, who is reportedly attached to the Army School in Nicoho, Auchi, was caught in the flood while attempting to cross the drainage.

A witness who gave his name simply as Justice recounted the incident, describing how the soldier lost his balance and fell into the fast-moving water.

He said: “As the soldier attempted to jump across the drainage, he lost his balance and fell into the flooded drainage. “The ravaging flood arising from a heavy downpour, swept him away.

However, the timely intervention of passers-by saved the soldier.” According to the witness, residents and bystanders quickly mobilized to rescue the embattled soldier.

“The passersby and other residents in the area quickly ran after him on the road. “They placed a barricade and laid wait at the other end of the drainage and rescued the embattled soldier alive.”