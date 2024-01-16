Soldier Commits Suicide On Armed Forces Remembrance Day In Ogun

An officer of the Nigerian Army has reportedly shot himself dead in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The soldier, identified as Boyi Thankgod was attached to the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Our correspondent gathered that the army personnel shot himself in the head at the standby duty on Monday, the day Nigeria marked Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

A gory image which has gone viral on social media showed his lifeless body lying in the pool of his blood after his head had severed due to the impact of the bullet.

“Yes, it’s true. The incident happened yesterday (Monday),” a source at the barracks told our correspondent.

The source said the investigation is ongoing to reveal the circumstances that led to his action.

“The incident truly happened. Since yesterday, the military police have been investigating… all soldiers who were there when the incident happened, were taken to custody, took their statements and all the normal procedures.

“We are just waiting for the military police officers to conclude the investigation in order to determine what actually led to the incident,” the source told Daily Trust.

The brigade command’s Spokesman, Mohammed Goni, could not be reached for comment, as of the time of filing the report.

The Spokesman of the Police Command, Omolola Odutola, has also not responded to an enquiry from our correspondent.