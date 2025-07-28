Soldier Allegedly Stabs Amotekun Officer To Death In Osun

The Osun State Amotekun Corps has said that one of its operatives allegedly attacked on Saturday by a soldier, has died in the hospital.

The Osun Amotekun Commander, Mr Isaac Omoyele, who made this known is a statement in Osogbo yesterday, explained that an Amotekun personnel, Peter Tope, was violently attack at about 5.45p.m, at Ijeda area, Ijebu Jesa, resulting in his death in the early hours of yesterday.

“The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. when a soldier, who was recently recruited into the Nigerian Army, launched an unprovoked assault on the Amotekun operative.

“The soldier, dressed in military camouflage, approached the Amotekun station in Ijebu-Jesa with hostile intent and made some uncomplimentary comments about the Corps.

“What subsequently followed after his comments was that he and his cohorts launched unprovoked attack on one Amotekun personnel who was coming on his motorcycle.

“They reportedly stopped the Amotekun personnel, knocked him down from his motorcycle, by hitting him with a hard object on the head.

“The attack on him lasted for about 20 minutes, leaving the Amotekun personnel injured and rolling in the pool of blood,” he said.

Omoyele said the soldier and his accomplices thereafter left the scene on commercial motorcycles. Omoyele said other operatives of the Corps later evacuated Tope to Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa and reported the incident at Divisional Police Headquarters in Ijebu-Jesa.

“Unfortunately, despite efforts to save his life, Officer Peter Samuel Tope succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning,” he said.

Omoyele demanded a thorough investigation into the matter, vowing that no effort would be spared in ensuring that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice.

When contacted, Police Spokesperson in Osun, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the incident, saying that the police are working to arrest the prime suspect (an Army Private).

“It was reported by the Amotekun Commander in Ijebu Jesa that the suspect used his jackknife to attack two Amotekun officials, injuring them.

“They were taken to the hospital but one has been reported dead while the other is receiving treatment.