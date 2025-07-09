Solar Energy Fast Becoming Beautiful Bride In Nigeria

Background

In a small but busy barbing salon at Berger, Lagos, the sound of clippers buzzes under glowing bulbs and spinning fans, but none of these electrical appliances are being powered by electricity provided by the national grid – instead, they are operating courtesy of a rooftop solar panel system.

“I don’t depend on public power anymore,” said Mr Peter, the shop owner. “If there’s no light, I can’t work, and if I can’t work, I lose customers and if I lose customers I also lose money,” he added for emphasis.

For Peter and countless others like him across Nigeria, the power of the sun which provides solar energy has become more than just a backup; it is now their main power source. This has been prompted by unreliable electricity and the rising fuel prices which have pushed Nigerians into finding alternative sources of energy.

Patronage of solar power has quietly and slowly moved from being a luxury to a necessity for millions of people. It has become the main source of electricity, powering homes, businesses, schools and even churches. But what is behind this national wide craving for this alternative source of power?

Power needs

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, has long struggled to provide stable electricity to its over 200 million citizens. Despite having an installed power generation capacity of over 12,000 megawatts, less than 4,000 megawatts are typically available for daily distribution—far below the national demand. For millions of households and businesses, daily blackouts are more predictable than having electricity.

Despite the insufficient power source, consumers have had to contend with paying for more for power they often do not get courtesy of the band tariff system introduced some five years ago by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

For instance, the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), charges Band A (20–24 hours supply) customers at N209.50/kwh. Other bands offering fewer supply hours (B–E) are cheaper, but receive fewer hours of electricity.

Despite tariffs being relatively high, many customers still face less than the promised supply hours, leading to high generator use and huge fuel expenses, which has been affected by the decision to remove the subsidy on fuel. Thus before when it was relatively easy for many to afford to power their generators when fuel sold for N187/litre, now at roughly N900/litre it has become more expensive.

In the past, diesel generators were the go-to backup. But with the deregulation of diesel in 2009, prices soared, making them too costly to operate consistently. This persistent instability and cost have made alternative energy sources more than just an option, they have become a necessity for the survival of business – be it small or large.

Birth of solar

These factors have fast tracked the influx of solar stepping in; quietly, steadily, and out of necessity. Once seen as expensive and elitist, solar energy has now spread from estates to roadside stalls, student hostels, rural clinics, and small businesses. Its appeal lies in its simplicity:

Apart from the initial capital outlay to procure the system (which mainly consists of solar panels, an inverter and batteries), once installed, there is virtually little maintenance, which means lower costs as there is no longer any need to buy fuel/diesel or spend money on repairing generators.

It also gives the owner freedom from the uncertainty of the national grid; because it offers what the national grid is yet to offer – steady power supply. Besides one other big advantage is unlike generators it is completely noiseless!

Today, across various states in Nigeria, from Lagos to Benin, and beyond, the familiar sight of solar panels on rooftops reflects a quiet revolution, driven by necessity, innovation, and frustration with a system that many feel has failed them. Solar energy technology began in the mid-20th century, initially powering satellites and research buildings in Europe and the US.

By the 1970s and 1980s, solar panels entered the commercial market in wealthier nations, though costs remained high. In Africa, the technology arrived through foreign aid projects and pilot programmes aimed at rural development. Countries like Kenya and Ghana were among the first to test small-scale solar installations.

In Nigeria, solar started appearing in the early 2000s through donor-backed initiatives in off-grid communities, especially in the north. What it entails is solar panels to collect sun rays and an inverter, which is an electronic device that converts direct current (DC) electricity into alternating current (AC) electricity which is then stored in batteries.

It is the charge in batteries that are then used when there is no power supply from the distribution company to power the house, office or business. It is the usage that will then determine the size and how many solar panels, the power of the inverter and number of batteries that will be needed.

As electricity supply worsened in cities and solar equipment became more affordable, adoption surged. From a government experiment to a personal necessity, solar energy in Nigeria has transformed into a growing industry and a household name.

“Before now, I never thought I would be able to afford solar power,” said a fish seller at the Berger market. “But now I use it to keep my freezers on—even when there’s no light. It was costly to install, yes, but in the long run it is worth it. At least I’m no longer afraid that my goods will spoil due to lack of electricity,” he added.

Patronage

At Solar Pro Energy, a renewable energy company located in Lagos, the interest in solar has surged in recent months. “Yes, I’ve definitely noticed an increase,” said Miss Sanni Kahadijat Ozohu, a staff member, who interacts with customers. “Everyone knows how unstable electricity is in this country. And even when there’s power, the units are so expensive. So many people have now switched to solar to bridge the gap.” The firm specialises in panels, inverters, batteries, solar street lights, and full installation services.

According to Ozohu, the company deals with various categories of buyers. “We have wholesalers who buy in bulk and supply to retailers, we have installers who buy from us for their clients, and we have more individual homeowners coming in to ask questions or get quotations.” The most common customer concern, she said, revolves around system capacity.

“People usually ask: ‘I have two freezers and an AC—what size of solar setup do I need?’ But it’s not that simple. We have to consider how many hours they want it to run, whether they’ll use all appliances at the same time, and what exactly they’re powering,” she explained. She added that they also offer pay-asyou-go options to make their systems more accessible.

But despite growing demand, the company faces challenges, especially when customers underreport their usage. “Some won’t list all their appliances. Then later they complain it’s not lasting as expected, only for us to find out they’ve added more load than the system was designed for.”

Most of their products are still imported, reflecting a national dependence on foreign solar technology. Yet the regulatory environment is becoming more supportive. “The government is opening up opportunities for individuals to go into solar power,” she noted. “They’re encouraging it now more than before.”

When asked why she believes solar power is becoming a norm, she didn’t hesitate in saying: “The inconsistency of electricity, the high cost of fuel, the massive tariff hikes, it all makes solar more attractive. And the sun? It’s free and inexhaustible. So why not invest in it?”

Reactions

In Benin City, Obasi, a student, said: “As a student, I got tired of reading in darkness. I invested in a small solar kit for my room, just enough to power my light, fan, and charge my phone.

Since then, Benin disco has become secondary.” Another homeowner, who switched to solar power in 2023, explained that while the initial cost was tough, it’s been worth it: “I don’t really depend on public power supply anymore. I just use my lights, fan, and charge my phones comfortably.

It’s far better than running a gen.” And from the technical side, Engineer Osagie Blessed, a junior embedded systems engineer at Chef Knots and Boats Technologies, revealed: “There’s been a major increase in solar demand. With fuel at N900 per litre and unstable grid power, people are choosing solar — especially small households and companies needing stable power.” Blessed notes that systems range from N600, 000 for basic setups to N15 million for solar power plants.

However, there are much cheaper ones if the user only wants to charge phones, put on a small fan and watch a small television. According to him: “The biggest challenges are getting quality parts and customers trying to cut corners. Many don’t realise cheap parts bring problems later.”

He emphasised the need for user education and proper maintenance, saying most inverters fail due to neglect and fake parts. “But in the long run, solar power remains cheaper and more reliable than generators or the grid. It’s the closest many homes have come to having 24/7 power.”

In Nigeria, solar installation has become both a business opportunity and a survival strategy. Dozens of start-ups and trained technicians now offer customised solar packages for households, shops, schools, companies including churches. Blessed disclosed that battery quality is key:

“Most batteries last about five years. Customers often ask whether to go with lithium-ion or lead-acid. Each has advantages and disadvantages, but quality matters.

Lithium-ion batteries last longer but are more expensive, while lead-acid is cheaper but less durable.” Solar Pro Energy, a Lagos-based provider, emphasises system honesty. “People must declare their true load usage,” said Ozohu.

“When people lie, the system underperforms.” Despite the initial cost, most providers don’t offer pay-as-you-go plans. “It’s mostly a one-time payment,” said Ozohu and added: “You pay, install, and enjoy, except when maintenance is needed.”

Govt policy

The Nigerian government has shown several commitments to promote solar energy as part of its broad renewable energy agenda.

Key policies include the National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy (NREEEP) and the Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP), which aim to increase solar energy’s share in the national energy mix. The National Energy Compact also sets a goal for 50% renewable energy contribution by 2030.

Nigeria has made several commitments to boost solar energy. Additionally, the government has partnered with international bodies like the World Bank to fund large scale mini grid and off-grid solar projects, especially for rural electrification.

There is also a duty and VAT exemption on imported solar panels under ECOWAS trade rules, making systems slightly more affordable. Although there are policies that support the adoption of solar energy in the country, implementation is still a problem, as most of these policies are just set rather than implemented.

But many people still feel that the government has not given enough support to the sector. “The government could help by reducing import tariffs or supporting local production,” said a solar technician. “Right now, the customer bears the cost alone,” he added.

Endnote

Solar power which was once a luxury is now an important commodity to every household. For some it’s comfort, for others it’s a business of survival. But one thing is clear, solar power is now the new norm in Nigeria. It’s moving from being an alternative to the main source of power.

With more policies and rising awareness and innovation, solar may well become what lights up everyone’s home in the country someday.

Incidentally, the nation’s seat of power, Aso Rock, is not left out of the solar crave announcing a couple of months ago that it would be spending N10 billion to acquire a solar system to power the State House! Ironically the State House was in the news for the wrong reason last year after Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) threatened to cut off supply of power to the Presidential Villa and over 80 departments and agencies of the government over a N47 billion debt due as of December 2023.