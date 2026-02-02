New Telegraph

February 2, 2026
Solanke’s Strikes Dent Man City’s Title Hopes

Dominic Solanke produced a stunning piece of improvisation as Tottenham came from two goals down to earn a point and deliver a serious setback to Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes.

City were in total control at half-time as goals from Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo emphasised their domination, with Thomas Frank’s team enduring another hostile reaction from their own fans.

Solanke gave Spurs hope by pulling one back before he showed superb presence of mind to divert Conor Gallagher’s cross, which was behind him, over City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. It capped a comeback which seemed unthinkable at half-time, with City outclassing Spurs with embarrassing ease.

City had already threatened before Cherki put them ahead, the Spurs defence allowing him to advance unchecked to send a low shot beyond the reach of keeper Guglielmo Vicario. Cherki almost added a second after a superb run and cross-shot that was diverted wide by a vital touch from Vicario.

City’s second seemed inevitable, eventually arriving moments before half-time when Spurs defender Radu Dragusin’s poor clearance was collected by Rodri. He found Bernardo Silva, who slipped in Semenyo for a cool finish.

