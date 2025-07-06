Solaja champions female inclusion ahead MASA Isonyin Marathon

As preparations continue for the 2025 MASA Isonyin Marathon, prominent rice merchant, APC stalwart, Chief Mrs. Ibilola Solaja (popularly known as Madam Jumlar) has thrown her weight behind the event by sponsoring the top prize for the women’s category.

The respected Ijebu Igbo businesswoman’s support marks a major boost to the highly anticipated race, scheduled for August 23 in Isonyin, Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of Ogun State. The event is steadily gaining attention as one of the region’s most transformative sports projects.

Themed “Running for Exposure,” the marathon aims to uncover emerging athletic talent while promoting health, unity, and community growth. Organised by the MASA Foundation under the leadership of Dr. Muideen Adegboyega Salami (MASA), the race will host over 2,500 runners, with prizes totalling nearly N10m. Winners in both male and female categories will take home N1.5m each.

Chief Solaja said her sponsorship aligns with the broader vision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to elevate sports as a tool for national development.

“As a loyal party member, I am proud to key into the renewed hope reforms being championed by President Tinubu. Sports is finally getting the attention it deserves, and I’m happy to support initiatives that directly impact youth and women,” she said.

On choosing to fund the women’s prize, she added: “I wanted to encourage more girls to see themselves as worthy of recognition. Female athletes often face greater hurdles, and this is my way of telling them: your dreams are valid.”

Widely known as one of the nation’s leading bulk rice dealers, Madam Jumlar’s commitment to the marathon reflects her broader passion for youth empowerment and community development.

“Sport helps young people stay focused, build discipline, and believe in themselves. We must continue to use it as a positive force,” she said, while urging others to support the initiative.